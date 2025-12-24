Meanwhile, the film is enjoying unprecedented success at the box office. Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has raked in over Rs10 billion worldwide, receiving praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Fans can look forward to the sequel, set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.

Actor Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga in the film, also weighed in, acknowledging Rathee’s opinion but clearly siding with the film. “He is an opinionated person. I am associated with the film, but I don’t agree with him, obviously. He got some views because of us, congratulations,” Naveen told SCREEN.

"A tsunami created by a young director from Delhi, @adityadharfilms, and his team of actors & technicians. All united in vision & approach, positive in thought, passionate about storytelling and immense confidence in this director’s work. @ranveersingh @actormaddy @rampal72 #AkshayeKhanna #EkMuthhiSauHaath… These names must be added today. They are equally vital. Each equally contributing to the success of #Dhurandhar."

"History is being rewritten in Indian cinema. By men & women who have fire in their hearts & love for their country. They wanted to tell a story to their country people. The best part of the box office success of #Dhurandhar is that it’s organic."

Rathee’s video, titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, called out the film for its depiction of real events, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, real-life gangsters, and police operations in Pakistan’s Lyari. He argued that the film’s realistic portrayal makes it more persuasive—and, in his view, more dangerous—than other spy thrillers like Pathaan or Tiger films.

Dubai: Dhurandhar , Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna , is making waves—not just at the box office, but online as well. The film recently became the center of controversy when content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee released a video criticising it as “dangerous propaganda,” accusing the film of pushing false narratives.

