Dhurandhar nears Rs 10 billion globally, outgrosses Kantara and challenges Animal

What makes this run even better is that Dhurandhar didn’t exactly open to universal applause. The reviews were split, the debates loud — and the box office was completely unbothered. On Monday, December 22, the film flew past Rs 850 crore worldwide, becoming only the second Indian release of 2025 to do so. Then it went one better, overtaking Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 (Rs 852.31 crore) to officially crown itself the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.