The film’s steady third-week performance highlights sustained audience interest
Dubai: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run, now entering its third week in cinemas. According to Indian Express, the film has crossed the Rs 8 billion mark worldwide and is approaching the lifetime collection of Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1.
On its third Saturday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 342.5 million in India, followed by Rs 385 million on Sunday. This brought the film's total India collection to Rs 5.575 billion. On Sunday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 61.89 per cent across 5,332 shows.
Globally, the Aditya Dhar directorial has now crossed Rs 8 billion and is positioned to potentially surpass Kantara 2, which earned Rs 8.5227 billion worldwide, making it a contender for the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
The film has also overtaken the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which wrapped up its global run at Rs 8.07 billion after its Valentine's Day release.
If the current pace continues, Dhurandhar could cross the Rs 10 billion mark worldwide, which would be a first in Ranveer Singh's 15-year career. His previous films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat concluded their runs at approximately Rs 3.57 billion and Rs 5.85 billion respectively.
Originally, Dhurandhar was expected to face competition from Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra. However, the makers of Ikkis pushed its release from Christmas to January 1.
The film may face new competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, which is scheduled for release during the holiday period.
The sustained box office performance indicates strong audience retention beyond opening weekend, typically a key indicator of a film's commercial viability. How long this momentum continues will depend on word-of-mouth, competition from new releases, and whether the film can maintain its current occupancy rates heading into the new year.
