GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why Ranbir Kapoor can't stop raving about 'Dhurandhar': 'The entire cast and crew smashed it'

If there's one movie that is being indiscriminately loved, it's Ranveer's spy thriller

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ranbir Kapoor praises Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor praises Ranveer Singh

Dubai: Even though Ranbir Kapoor claims he has no personal social media accounts in his own name, he doesn't shy away from interacting with his fans. In a recent live session on his brand’s handle, Ranbir shared his current favourite film.

“The last current favourite movie, I guess, was Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it, and really good times at the movies,” he said.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, with an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film has been grabbing attention for its energy, performances, and music, and clearly, it left a mark on Ranbir.

He’s not the only one who’s impressed. Industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, have also praised the film, making Dhurandhar one of those rare movies everyone seems to be talking about. The second instalment of 'Dhurandhar' is out mid-March.

The actor also gave fans a peek at what’s next. He confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be his next release this Diwali, where he will step into the iconic role of Indian deity Ram. Following that, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is expected next year, with Animal Park rounding out the upcoming slate.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Behind the scenes of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar review on Netflix: Is it all hype or not?

4m read
Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal’s viral set photo reignites sequel speculation.

'Dhurandhar 2' leak: Is Bade Saab finally revealed?

3m read
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar on Netflix now, but fans disappointed

2m read
A still of Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar star on working with Ranveer Singh

2m read