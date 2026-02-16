If there's one movie that is being indiscriminately loved, it's Ranveer's spy thriller
Dubai: Even though Ranbir Kapoor claims he has no personal social media accounts in his own name, he doesn't shy away from interacting with his fans. In a recent live session on his brand’s handle, Ranbir shared his current favourite film.
“The last current favourite movie, I guess, was Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it, and really good times at the movies,” he said.
Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, with an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film has been grabbing attention for its energy, performances, and music, and clearly, it left a mark on Ranbir.
He’s not the only one who’s impressed. Industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, have also praised the film, making Dhurandhar one of those rare movies everyone seems to be talking about. The second instalment of 'Dhurandhar' is out mid-March.
The actor also gave fans a peek at what’s next. He confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be his next release this Diwali, where he will step into the iconic role of Indian deity Ram. Following that, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is expected next year, with Animal Park rounding out the upcoming slate.