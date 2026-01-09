Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma is impressed with Geetu Mohandas' new teaser
Dubai: Is Yash's upcoming Kannada actioner 'Toxic' more dangerous and violently blood than Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal'.
Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma, whose credits include gangster drama 'Satya' and romances like 'Rangeela, is ready to bet big on this venture.
The action-packed teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups released on January 8 to mark Yash’s birthday. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the teaser shows Yash in a bold gangster avatar — from an intimate car scene to a brutal gunfight at a funeral — prompting heated reactions online.
Reacting on X, RGV shared a photo of Geetu and wrote, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment… No male director is man enough in comparison to this woman. I still can’t believe she shot this.”
Toxic stars Yash alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Co-written by Yash and Geetu, the film marks Yash’s 19th leading role and is set to release on March 19.
Geetu Mohandas, known for Liar’s Dice and Moothon, continues to push boundaries with her bold storytelling, proving once again why she is one of Indian cinema’s most powerful voices.
Like Animal, Toxic is positioning itself as a masala-fest of action, attitude, and star power, but with a bold twist: it’s co-written and directed by one of Indian cinema’s most daring female filmmakers.
In the teaser, there's Yash exuding swagger and trigger-happy gangster vibe. It also reminds you of Hollywood movies that spotlight Italian gangsters and their rival gang warfare.
If the teaser is anything to go by, Toxic could just take the same theatrical firepower and social-media storm that Animal did — only with even more edge.
