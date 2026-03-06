GOLD/FOREX
Confusion clouds Dhurandhar 2 trailer release amid Yash's Toxic delay; Poster launch speculated

With Toxic pushed to later date, Dhurandhar 2 could potentially benefit as solo release

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’
Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Dubai: There appears to be considerable confusion around the promotional rollout of Dhurandhar 2, with conflicting reports circulating online about when the trailer might arrive.

While some earlier reports suggested the trailer of the spy thriller would drop ahead of Holi today, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently addressed the speculation, clarifying that the producers have not announced any trailer launch date yet. He noted that certain media reports claiming the trailer would release earlier this week were inaccurate and that the studio would make an announcement only when it is ready.

Amid the speculation, industry chatter now suggests that the makers may instead release a new poster for Dhurandhar 2 today.

The buzz around the film comes at a time when Toxic, starring Yash, has shifted its release from March 19 to June 4. The decision reportedly follows the ongoing tensions in parts of the Middle East, which is a significant overseas market for the actor’s films.

Originally, both films were expected to face off at the box office. With Toxic now pushed to a later date, Dhurandhar 2 could potentially benefit from a clearer release window if it sticks to its earlier schedule.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to know when the trailer, or any new promotional material, will actually be unveiled.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
