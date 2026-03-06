Ranveer Singh returns in dual roles for 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer release
Dubai: Calling all Dhurandhar 2 fans! The countdown is finally over. After weeks of rampant speculation, fan theories, and social media buzz, Dhurandhar producers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have officially announced that the trailer for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge will drop tomorrow at 11:01 am (9.31 am UAE time).
And judging by the new poster alone, fans are in for a wild ride. The first chapter, which was a huge hit in India and beyond, was lauded for its intense and sleek thrills.
According to the producers, the trailer of the second chapter will go beyond the story of espionage. The saga of 'unknown men' will take a personal turn in this sequel, they said.
Ranveer Singh returns, not in one, but two electrifying avatars: the sharp, calculated Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the unpredictable, daring Hamza Ali Mazari. Expect jaw-dropping stunts, edge-of-your-seat action sequences, and the kind of high-voltage tension that will have audiences gripping their seats. The stakes are higher, the enemies deadlier, and the secrets more explosive.
The first instalment of Dhurandhar was nothing short of a global phenomenon, shattering box office records in India and internationally — North America, Canada, the UK, and Australia couldn’t get enough. And the excitement is already building for this sequel, with pre-release buzz signaling another blockbuster run. Fans and trade insiders alike are expecting big things, and the early signs suggest the world is ready for Ranveer Singh to take the spy-action genre to a whole new level.
Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring no fan is left behind.
Mark your calendars! The high-octane action thriller hits theatres in India on March 19, just ahead of Eid.