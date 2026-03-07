Dubai: The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally out, and if first impressions are anything to go by, the upcoming action thriller led by Ranveer Singh (his hair still looks lush) looks far more intense than expected.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film appears to lean heavily into a darker, bloodier tone. The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences, brutal hand-to-hand combat, and a noticeable escalation in the level of violence, suggesting that this installment aims to raise the stakes significantly. The trailer chronicles the origin story of Singh's character Hamza and how he transformed from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to an undercover agent in Pakistan.

There also seems to be more on R Madhavan, who plays Ajay Sanyal.

What also stands out is the choreography of the fight scenes. Several moments in the trailer showcase gritty, close-quarters combat that feels raw and physical rather than stylised.

The confrontations look intense, with quick cuts and heavy impact shots that underline the film’s gritty mood.

Interestingly, amid the violence, the trailer also slips in flashes of humour. These lighter beats appear to break the tension between the heavy action sequences, giving the film a slightly sharper edge rather than making it relentlessly grim. Did we tell you that Sanjay Duttas SP Chaudhary Aslam still has many one-liners up his sleeve as he goes on a trigger-happy rampage.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release worldwide on March 19, coinciding with festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.

If the trailer is anything to go by, audiences can expect a film that is heavier on action and more visceral in tone.

Plus the first chapter was a massive hit.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the first part which released in December last year has gone on to become one of the biggest commercial successes in recent times, underlining the enduring pull of large-scale action spectacles in Hindi cinema.

The film’s strong audience response has also reignited conversations about the return of big-ticket Bollywood entertainers that prioritise scale, spectacle and mass appeal. In the UAE, while the film did not have a full-fledged theatrical rollout, it found viewers after releasing on Netflix, where its streaming numbers continued to grow.

Watch this space for more!