Yami Gautam confirmed for Dhurandhar 2, Emraan Hashmi rumours dismissed
Dubai: With Dhurandhar 2 slated for release on March 19, 2026, fans are busy speculating about the new faces joining Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated sequel.
The first chapter, released theatrically in December 2025 in India and out on Netflix in the UAE now, is this bonafide Bollywood blockbuster, grossing over Rs13 billion worldwide. Naturally, expectations are high for the second installment. So, let's break down what's true and what are just rumours:
Recently, social media went on an overdrive with speculation that Bollywood talent Emraan Hashmi had been roped in to play the mysterious ganglord “Bade Sahab". The hype began after a Letterboxd screenshot listing Hashmi in the cast went viral on X.
However, verification shows that Hashmi’s name does not appear on the official Letterboxd page, confirming that these rumours were false. Fans hoping for a surprise cameo by the actor will have to wait for official announcements.
On the other hand, Yami Gautam - a phenomenal actress and wife of director Dhar - is reportedly confirmed to play a crucial cameo in the film. Reports suggest she will have a pivotal role that ties into Dhar's spy-action universe, making her one of the new key entrants alongside Ranveer Singh.
Other names circulating include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to portray a Pakistani general, though neither role has been officially confirmed. The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have kept most details under wraps, focusing promotions on Ranveer Singh and the main narrative.
The trailer is expected to drop in the first week of March, around March 5, strategically building anticipation ahead of the Eid release. With larger-than-life action sequences and heightened drama, the sequel promises a bigger, darker cinematic experience than its predecessor.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Fans are already speculating, sharing memes, and marking their calendars for March 19 — the day the spy thriller returns to the big screen.