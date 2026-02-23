GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'Dhurandhar 2' cast revealed: Will Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi join Ranveer Singh's spy universe

Yami Gautam confirmed for Dhurandhar 2, Emraan Hashmi rumours dismissed

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Will Yami Gautam be joined by her Haq co-star Emraan Hashmi in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Will Yami Gautam be joined by her Haq co-star Emraan Hashmi in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dubai: With Dhurandhar 2 slated for release on March 19, 2026, fans are busy speculating about the new faces joining Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated sequel.

The first chapter, released theatrically in December 2025 in India and out on Netflix in the UAE now, is this bonafide Bollywood blockbuster, grossing over Rs13 billion worldwide. Naturally, expectations are high for the second installment. So, let's break down what's true and what are just rumours:

Is Emraan Hashmi playing 'Bade Sahab'?

Recently, social media went on an overdrive with speculation that Bollywood talent Emraan Hashmi had been roped in to play the mysterious ganglord “Bade Sahab". The hype began after a Letterboxd screenshot listing Hashmi in the cast went viral on X.

However, verification shows that Hashmi’s name does not appear on the official Letterboxd page, confirming that these rumours were false. Fans hoping for a surprise cameo by the actor will have to wait for official announcements.

Yami Gautam’s role

On the other hand, Yami Gautam - a phenomenal actress and wife of director Dhar - is reportedly confirmed to play a crucial cameo in the film. Reports suggest she will have a pivotal role that ties into Dhar's spy-action universe, making her one of the new key entrants alongside Ranveer Singh.

Other new entrants

Other names circulating include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to portray a Pakistani general, though neither role has been officially confirmed. The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have kept most details under wraps, focusing promotions on Ranveer Singh and the main narrative.

Release and promotions

The trailer is expected to drop in the first week of March, around March 5, strategically building anticipation ahead of the Eid release. With larger-than-life action sequences and heightened drama, the sequel promises a bigger, darker cinematic experience than its predecessor.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Fans are already speculating, sharing memes, and marking their calendars for March 19 — the day the spy thriller returns to the big screen.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodPakistanindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh threatened for Rs 100 million by Bishnoi

3m read
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan denies involvement in Don 3 casting scandal

2m read
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo

1m read
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi fiercely defends Ranveer's Dhurandhar

2m read