Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Fans are already speculating, sharing memes, and marking their calendars for March 19 — the day the spy thriller returns to the big screen.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam - a phenomenal actress and wife of director Dhar - is reportedly confirmed to play a crucial cameo in the film. Reports suggest she will have a pivotal role that ties into Dhar's spy-action universe, making her one of the new key entrants alongside Ranveer Singh.

However, verification shows that Hashmi’s name does not appear on the official Letterboxd page, confirming that these rumours were false. Fans hoping for a surprise cameo by the actor will have to wait for official announcements.

The first chapter, released theatrically in December 2025 in India and out on Netflix in the UAE now, is this bonafide Bollywood blockbuster, grossing over Rs13 billion worldwide. Naturally, expectations are high for the second installment. So, let's break down what's true and what are just rumours:

