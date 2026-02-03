Spy thriller has now topped Netflix charts, with audiences clearly late to the party
Dubai: Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is proving that big, theatrical screenings aren’t the only path to success.
Although the film did not release in cinemas in the UAE and Pakistan, it has now topped Netflix charts in both regions, with audiences clearly late to the party.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Ranveer Singh’s undercover agent as he infiltrates a dangerous gang in Lyari, Pakistan, led by Akshaye Khanna’s menacing character. While the performances are compelling and the storytelling intense, the film is also extremely violent, featuring graphic gore and a politically charged narrative.
In my review on Gulf News, I wrote: “Despite its disturbing politics, Dhurandhar works as a fast-paced, high-octane thriller, one that leaves you conflicted, entertained and unsettled all at once. It's messy, but magnetic.” Standout moments include Ranveer Singh’s restrained undercover work and Akshaye Khanna’s raw emotional scenes, while Sara Arjun’s portrayal of his on-screen love interest adds depth to the narrative.
The film’s background score and music have gone viral, amplifying the tension and drama that define Dhurandhar. Its Netflix success demonstrates that a film doesn’t need a theatrical release to reach audiences—especially when star power, strong performances, and a gripping story combine to create a compelling watch.
We gave it four stars out of 5. It's also one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, collecting over Rs15 billion. The second part is expected in the cinemas after Mid-march and is one of the most anticipated films of 2026.
