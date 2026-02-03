GOLD/FOREX
Dhurandhar hits top spot on Netflix in Pakistan and UAE despite no theatrical release for Ranveer Singh spy thriller

Spy thriller has now topped Netflix charts, with audiences clearly late to the party

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dhurandhar tops Netflix UAE, screen grab from Instagram
Netflix screengrab

Dubai: Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is proving that big, theatrical screenings aren’t the only path to success.

Although the film did not release in cinemas in the UAE and Pakistan, it has now topped Netflix charts in both regions, with audiences clearly late to the party.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Ranveer Singh’s undercover agent as he infiltrates a dangerous gang in Lyari, Pakistan, led by Akshaye Khanna’s menacing character. While the performances are compelling and the storytelling intense, the film is also extremely violent, featuring graphic gore and a politically charged narrative.

In my review on Gulf News, I wrote: “Despite its disturbing politics, Dhurandhar works as a fast-paced, high-octane thriller, one that leaves you conflicted, entertained and unsettled all at once. It's messy, but magnetic.” Standout moments include Ranveer Singh’s restrained undercover work and Akshaye Khanna’s raw emotional scenes, while Sara Arjun’s portrayal of his on-screen love interest adds depth to the narrative.

The film’s background score and music have gone viral, amplifying the tension and drama that define Dhurandhar. Its Netflix success demonstrates that a film doesn’t need a theatrical release to reach audiences—especially when star power, strong performances, and a gripping story combine to create a compelling watch.

We gave it four stars out of 5. It's also one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, collecting over Rs15 billion. The second part is expected in the cinemas after Mid-march and is one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
