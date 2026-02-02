UAE audiences who love Bollywood movies didn’t get to see it during its theatrical release, but now it is streaming on Netflix and it feels like the ultimate guilty pleasure. We are late to the party, and expectations are sky-high.

At many points, your enjoyment of Dhurandhar depends on which side of the rival nation you stand on. A shoddily made film like The Kerala Files or The Kashmir Files, with its loud jingoism, may not affect you as much as a well-crafted propaganda film that presents fiction as fact under the guise of realism.

You also need to keep in mind that Aditya Dhar is a filmmaker with a strong political lens. The narrative is skewed, pushing a one-sided agenda in which India’s rival nation is portrayed through deeply troubling stereotypes. The layers of prejudice and caricature are hard to ignore.

It is also an extremely violent film. If you don’t have the stomach for severed heads, skulls smashed with stones and blood splattering across the screen, this movie is not for you. It certainly isn’t meant for viewers who flinch at graphic gore.

We know Ranveer as one of Bollywood’s most flamboyant performers, but here he consciously takes a backseat, staying in the shadows because his character must maintain a low profile as an undercover agent. That restraint is interesting to watch — and when the film finally gives him space to emote, he delivers.

That is what makes Dhurandhar more unsettling. Its insular vision and technical polish blur the line between storytelling and political messaging, making it easier for audiences to consume ideology without questioning it. When propaganda is wrapped in slick filmmaking and strong performances, it becomes far more persuasive — and far more dangerous.

Despite its disturbing politics, Dhurandhar works as a fast-paced, high-octane thriller, one that leaves you conflicted, entertained and unsettled all at once. It's messy, but magnetic. And if the diktat of art is to provoke, then the first chapter of Dhurandhar has pulled off a clean hit job.

The music, too, plays a crucial role in shaping the film’s impact. It has gone viral for all the right reasons, amplifying both tension and emotion while giving Dhurandhar its pulse. The background score, in particular, heightens the drama and sustains the film’s momentum.

One standout scene is when his character realises that the guns he handed over have been used by extremists in Pakistan to carry out the Mumbai blasts. The shock, guilt and helplessness on his face are powerfully captured, showcasing his acting prowess.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.