Dhurandhar is not a film, it's a milestone as producers Yash Raj Films celebrate the epic money-spinner

Top production house, who discovered Ranveer Singh, are jubilant about the blockbuster

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Dhurandhar movie still
Instagram

As Bollywood spy drama 'Dhurandhar' sets the box-office on fire with its Rs10 billion-plus collection, production house Yash Raj Films took to their social media to laud its maverick director Aditya Dhar and his convictions.

"Dhurandhar is not a film ... It's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing film of all time (in a single language)," said Aditya Chopra's team.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan, the movie was one of the most polarising and heavily-debated movies in recent times. While loved the compelling narrative, others found it a propaganda film that leans towards glorifying Indian agents while undermining its rival neighbour. The film did not release in theatres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

But despite that bump, it hasn't affected the overall collection which exceeded Rs100 billion.

"As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema," said YRF in the same post.

The makers believe Dhurandhar will inspire many talents to experiment and pursue excellence how to tell a story creatively.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Related Topics:
bollywoodPakistanindia

