Top production house, who discovered Ranveer Singh, are jubilant about the blockbuster
As Bollywood spy drama 'Dhurandhar' sets the box-office on fire with its Rs10 billion-plus collection, production house Yash Raj Films took to their social media to laud its maverick director Aditya Dhar and his convictions.
"Dhurandhar is not a film ... It's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing film of all time (in a single language)," said Aditya Chopra's team.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan, the movie was one of the most polarising and heavily-debated movies in recent times. While loved the compelling narrative, others found it a propaganda film that leans towards glorifying Indian agents while undermining its rival neighbour. The film did not release in theatres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
But despite that bump, it hasn't affected the overall collection which exceeded Rs100 billion.
"As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema," said YRF in the same post.
The makers believe Dhurandhar will inspire many talents to experiment and pursue excellence how to tell a story creatively.
