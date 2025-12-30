Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in India at Rs 10 billion

The film is still holding its ground on weekdays
Dhurandhar has sprinted past records and side-eyeing the next trophy. On Day 25, Ranveer Singh’s spy spectacle officially strutted into the elite Rs 1,000 crore club, flexing hard after beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan lifetime haul (Rs1,069.85 crore) in just 24 days. Now? All eyes are on Jawan (Rs1,163.62 crore), because Dhurandhar clearly isn’t done collecting scalps.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film pulled in around Rs 10.5 crore on its fourth Monday alone, pushing its domestic total to ₹701 crore. Globally, the numbers are even juicier—Dhurandhar has already raked in a massive Rs 1,081 crore worldwide.
Occupancy may have dipped into 'weekday reality,' but the film is still holding its ground. On Monday, overall occupancy clocked in at 21.27%, with evenings doing the heavy lifting at 26.67%. Delhi NCR reported 21% occupancy across 1,059 shows, while Mumbai followed closely with 20.67% across 851 shows. And just in its fourth week, the film has already minted over Rs 20 crore domestically—no small feat this late in the game.
Despite fresh competition hitting theatres (Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Ash and Fire, we see you), Dhurandhar refuses to budge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer continues its upward climb on the all-time highest-grossing Indian films list, with only a handful of giants left to conquer: Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR.
Backing Ranveer’s unstoppable run is a stacked ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stormed theatres on December 5—and the franchise momentum is already locked in.
Dhurandhar 2 is officially on the way, slated for a big-screen release on March 19, 2026. At this rate, the box office better clear some shelf space.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox