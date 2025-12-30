Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in India at Rs 10 billion

Occupancy may have dipped into 'weekday reality,' but the film is still holding its ground. On Monday, overall occupancy clocked in at 21.27%, with evenings doing the heavy lifting at 26.67%. Delhi NCR reported 21% occupancy across 1,059 shows, while Mumbai followed closely with 20.67% across 851 shows. And just in its fourth week, the film has already minted over Rs 20 crore domestically—no small feat this late in the game.