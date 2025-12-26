GOLD/FOREX
Dhurandhar teases Rs 10 billion globally— a year-ender for the ages

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is rewriting the year-end rules

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
After Chhaava set the box office ablaze earlier this year, Dhurandhar swooped in as the perfect year-ender, proving that Bollywood can still pack theatres and dominate conversations at once.

In just 20 days, the Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in a staggering Rs 944 crore worldwide, and the 21st day saw even bigger crowds than opening day, with early estimates putting the haul at Rs 26 crore—just shy of the film’s opening day of Rs 28 crore. Domestically, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 633.5 crore, and its global tally is just inches away from the Rs 1000 crore club.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, occupancy jumped to 50% on Day 21, a sharp leap from the 33.81 per cent opening-day footfall, showing that audiences aren’t just watching—they’re showing up in droves.

Even with a slight reduction in screens—running 4,753 shows on Day 21, a few hundred fewer than the day before—Dhurandhar refuses to budge.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has been making waves for more than just its box office numbers. Fans are calling it a Ranveer renaissance, harking back to his performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. But it’s not just him: Akshaye Khanna has also been making headlines, with a viral dance sequence to Flipperachi’s FA9LA. Moreover, it has been a solid year for Khanna, who starred in Chaava too.

To top it off, Dhurandhar has officially outgrossed Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, cementing its spot as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Bold, brash, and unstoppable—this is the kind of Bollywood blockbuster that makes everyone take notice.

The second installment of the film is expected to hit the theatres in March, 2026.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
