Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has been making waves for more than just its box office numbers. Fans are calling it a Ranveer renaissance, harking back to his performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. But it’s not just him: Akshaye Khanna has also been making headlines, with a viral dance sequence to Flipperachi’s FA9LA. Moreover, it has been a solid year for Khanna, who starred in Chaava too.