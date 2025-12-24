Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy operating inside Lyari to dismantle extremist networks, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. And with the first film continuing to spark debate across borders, the makers have already locked the next chapter—Dhurandhar 2—for a high-profile Eid 2026 release, signalling that the franchise is only getting started.

Despite close monitoring of online activity, torrents, Telegram channels, VPN networks, and underground streaming links of Dhurandhar have flooded the internet. Servers that are adept at bypassing restrictions are allowing viewers in Pakistan to access the film. The print may not be perfect and crystal clear, but the viewers are curious to know why this film has worked wonders in India. Sources admit that the scale of piracy reflects not just defiance, but intense public curiosity around the film.

Despite its release being withheld in Pakistan and Gulf countries, Dhurandhar continues to do well at the Indian box office and beyond with a collection of over Rs10 billion. While it draws strong audiences in its official release markets, viewers in Pakistan are also allegedly finding ways to watch it online illegally.

