Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh clocks over 2 million illegal downloads in Pakistan surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Raees: Reports

The controversial film, whose release has been withheld in Pakistan, continues to be seen

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’
Despite its release being withheld in Pakistan and Gulf countries, Dhurandhar continues to do well at the Indian box office and beyond with a collection of over Rs10 billion. While it draws strong audiences in its official release markets, viewers in Pakistan are also allegedly finding ways to watch it online illegally.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, is spy thriller against the backdrop of 1999 Kandahar hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Lyari gang wars.

According to reports, in just two weeks, the film has reportedly crossed two million illegal downloads in Pakistan, making it the most pirated movie in the country—surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

Despite close monitoring of online activity, torrents, Telegram channels, VPN networks, and underground streaming links of Dhurandhar have flooded the internet. Servers that are adept at bypassing restrictions are allowing viewers in Pakistan to access the film. The print may not be perfect and crystal clear, but the viewers are curious to know why this film has worked wonders in India. Sources admit that the scale of piracy reflects not just defiance, but intense public curiosity around the film.

The portrayal of Lyari has triggered the strongest backlash.

Ironically, the controversy has only amplified the film’s reach. While some Pakistani viewers dispute its political messaging, many have openly praised the performances, flooding social media with clips, reels, and memes.

Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy operating inside Lyari to dismantle extremist networks, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. And with the first film continuing to spark debate across borders, the makers have already locked the next chapter—Dhurandhar 2—for a high-profile Eid 2026 release, signalling that the franchise is only getting started.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
