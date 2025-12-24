Dhurandhar 2 will hit screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, & Malayalam simultaneously
Dubai: If you thought Dhurandhar was a phenomenon with just a Hindi release, buckle up—because the sequel promises to be bigger and better in star power, storyline, and complex plot points.
Riding high on unprecedented audience frenzy, the makers have officially locked March 19, 2026—Eid, with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi following—for a grand pan-India, five-language release.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously, ensuring no fan, anywhere, misses the action.
The original Dhurandhar, which did not release in the GCC countries, proved that a Hindi-only release in India and beyond could still create seismic waves in the South, with word-of-mouth, social media virality, and repeat viewings generating overwhelming demand.
South Indian audiences were vocal, relentless even, asking for the film in regional languages. Distributors and exhibitors echoed the same sentiment, flagging a clear market for dubbed versions. The result? The makers decided to embrace the clamor and expand the franchise’s footprint, ensuring Dhurandhar 2 is truly a pan-India cinematic experience from day one.
National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the sequel promises not just bigger action sequences, but a grand narrative scope, sharper storytelling, and cinematic spectacle that pushes the envelope. The stakes for the second installment are higher than ever, and audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline, drama, and jaw-dropping moments.
Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of 2026. The makers are leaving no stone unturned: the film’s multi-festival release aligns perfectly with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, aiming to captivate audiences across regions and languages. There’s even chatter about extending the release beyond the diaspora, ensuring the sequel’s reach is not just national but truly global.
