Dhurandhar smashes global box office records despite Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun 20-year age gap: Should we overlook it?

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has spilled the tea, and he claims it's deliberate move

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dhurandhar is one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters to emerge this year

Dubai: Who said a 20-year age gap could slow down Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun? Clearly, Dhurandhar didn’t get the memo.

Since hitting theaters on December 5 in India and beyond, Aditya Dhar’s high-octane thriller has been smashing records—storming past Rs 10 billion globally.

Box office history? Check. Drama off-screen? Also check.

Yes, the pairing of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan raised eyebrows the moment the first-look teaser dropped.

Social media had opinions—some defending, others getting their trousers in a twist—but let’s be honest, controversy seems to fuel Ranveer’s films as much as the popcorn.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has finally spilled the tea, and he claims it's deliberate move.

According to him, the story demanded a much younger female character, with the age gap not just incidental but central to the plot. Ranveer’s character? A crafty, violent spy attempting to trap a much-young, impressionable Sara’s character.

The 20-year difference isn’t just cosmetic—it drives the drama, claims Chhabra. He adds than an older actress could’ve diluted the punch.

And before you ask, Sara Arjun wasn’t just plucked out of a hat. Nearly 1,300 girls auditioned, and she brought a freshness and depth that made her the undeniable choice. From child actor to powerhouse performer, Sara is proving she can hold her own, and Dhurandhar 2 promises to let her shine even brighter.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast reads like a who’s who of Bollywood: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan—each delivering performances that critics and audiences are loving.

So, yes, the age gap chatter continues, but the Dhurandhar effect? Untouchable. Box office domination, sizzling performances, and just enough controversy to keep the conversation alive—this franchise is clearly playing chess while the rest of us are still figuring out checkers.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
