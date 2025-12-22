Instead, the makers went all out to recreate the gritty, vibrant neighbourhood of Lyari in a completely unexpected Asian country. From narrow lanes and weathered buildings to the lived-in cultural details, the film’s setting feels strikingly authentic on screen. Here’s how the team brought Lyari to life far from its real location.

He also revealed that the entire set was completed in just 20 days, a feat made possible by close collaboration with local talent. “We couldn’t bring 500 people from India, so we worked with around 300–400 Thai artists. In total, nearly 500 people worked day and night to complete the set on time,” he added.

Because a large portion of the crew was Thai, the team was especially cautious to eliminate anything that could hint at the set’s actual location. The result was a convincingly immersive version of Lyari that seamlessly translates to the big screen.

The Lyari set was brought to life with the help of more than 500 Indian and Thai artists, many of whom had previously worked on popular projects such as The Family Man and The Night Manager. While the original plan was to build the set in Mumbai, unpredictable weather conditions forced the team to rethink their approach.

