Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser out—Ranveer Singh brings blood and betrayal

The sequel doubles as an origin story for Ranveer’s Hamza, taking us back to Lyari, Pakistan—because if you’re telling a rise-to-power story, it might as well begin in one of the most volatile gang territories in the region. The teaser hints at how Hamza muscled his way up, one bullet and betrayal at a time, to eventually take control of the Lyari gangs. It’s less psychology, more survival-of-the-meanest.