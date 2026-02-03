Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser out—Ranveer Singh brings blood and betrayal

The violence is front and centre in this new teaser
The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is out, and it’s clear the franchise has decided to drop any lingering subtlety. This is louder, nastier, and far more comfortable with blood on its hands. The gloves are off.
The sequel doubles as an origin story for Ranveer’s Hamza, taking us back to Lyari, Pakistan—because if you’re telling a rise-to-power story, it might as well begin in one of the most volatile gang territories in the region. The teaser hints at how Hamza muscled his way up, one bullet and betrayal at a time, to eventually take control of the Lyari gangs. It’s less psychology, more survival-of-the-meanest.
Ranveer isn’t chasing nuance here. He’s all ferocity—snarling, shooting, and smashing his way through the frames. The violence is front and centre: blood splatters, bodies drop, and moral greys are firmly ignored. The teaser wants you to know this isn’t prestige restraint; it’s straight-up revenge mode.
What’s more interesting is the expanded space given to the supporting cast. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan clearly aren’t just popping in for dramatic entrances. Their glimpses suggest longer arcs, messier alliances, and power games that go beyond decorative villainy.
Stylistically, the teaser is dark, grimy, and aggressively violent. There’s confidence in the chaos, even if it occasionally leans into excess. But it works—because the film knows exactly what it’s selling.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge looks less interested in explaining itself and more focused on making noise. And honestly? That might just be the point.
