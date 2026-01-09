Dhurandhar's explosive adoration continues: Priyadarshan hails his former student's Rs10 billion smash

Dhurandhar has continued its remarkable run at the box office since its theatrical release on December 5. The spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, earning over Rs8 billion in India alone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

“In an industry where I often learned what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do — not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being,” Dhar wrote. He added that every milestone in his journey, from writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to directing Dhurandhar, carries his mentor’s imprint. “I will forever be your student first. This success is as much yours as it is mine.”

The post drew an emotional response from Dhar, who credited Priyadarshan for shaping not just his professional path, but his values as a filmmaker and as a person. Thanking his mentor for believing in him at a time when he had little more than conviction and a few written pages, Dhar recalled how Priyadarshan treated him as an equal and offered him dignity, trust and unwavering support.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyadarshan shared a nostalgic behind-the-scenes photograph from one of their earlier projects, reflecting on Dhar’s journey from an aspiring writer to one of the industry’s most successful directors today. He described watching his protégé flourish as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.