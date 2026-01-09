Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's epic spy thriller is this year's biggest BO smash
Dubai: Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star to publicly endorse Dhurandhar, backing a film that has become as politically debated as it is commercially dominant.
Taking to Instagram, the actor praised the historical epic as “the voice of today’s India” and “the choice of today’s India,” as it continues to draw packed houses across Indian theatres. Her endorsement comes even as Dhurandhar remains unreleased in markets such as the UAE and Pakistan due to its politically sensitive subject matter.
Based on a controversial chapter of Indian history, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most discussed Indian films of the year. In India, it is being celebrated for revisiting a narrative many believe was either under-told or softened in the past. Outside the country, however, the same storyline has led to caution, keeping the film out of key overseas territories.
Alia went further, calling the film “the number one chapter in India’s cinema history” and crediting it with bringing “the high tide back to theatres.” Her comments position Dhurandhar not just as a box-office success, but as a defining cultural moment — particularly at a time when Indian cinemas are still regaining momentum after the pandemic.
Her final line — “If this is what Part One did in winter, imagine what Part Two will bring in spring” — reflects the level of anticipation already building around the sequel. While Dhurandhar remains polarising internationally, its reception at home, reinforced by high-profile endorsements like Alia Bhatt’s, has cemented its place at the centre of India’s current cinema and culture conversation.
Beyond box-office numbers, Dhurandhar has generated waves well beyond cinema halls. The film has sparked sustained debate across television panels, social media platforms and political commentary, with supporters and critics dissecting its historical interpretation and contemporary relevance.
Clips, dialogues and key scenes continue to trend online, while hashtags linked to the film resurface daily, keeping it firmly in public conversation weeks after release.
For many viewers, Dhurandhar has become more than a film — it is a talking point, a statement and, for some, a reaffirmation of identity. That ongoing churn of discussion has ensured the film’s influence extends far beyond its theatrical run, shaping cultural discourse in real time.
