If Fa9la is anything to go by, the fusion of Ranveer Singh’s screen presence and Flipperachi’s distinctive sound could once again strike cultural gold. As the countdown to Dhurandhar 2 gathers momentum, one thing is certain—Bollywood is paying close attention, and so are its listeners.

With the film’s extraordinary commercial success and the enduring popularity of its soundtrack, anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 has already reached fever pitch. Flipperachi’s cryptic hints have only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans eager to discover which moments in the sequel will be elevated by his music.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable march at the box office. Since its release on December 5, the film has sustained a remarkable run, drawing consistent footfalls and dominating industry conversations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently highlighted its record-breaking performance, noting that the film crossed the Rs800 crore mark on its fifth Saturday, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. With collections now standing at ₹806.80 crore, it is steadily closing in on the lifetime Hindi box office record currently held by Pushpa 2.

“I was going to keep it secret, but I suppose there’s something in the works. I don’t want to say too much, but yes, there might be something,” he revealed.

Fa9la made its explosive debut during Akshaye Khanna’s intense sequence in the first Dhurandhar, but the song quickly escaped the confines of the screen. Its pulsating rhythm and raw energy turned it into a viral phenomenon—dominating cinema halls, Instagram reels, and fan reaction videos—while introducing Indian audiences to Hussam Aseem, better known as Flipperachi.

Dubai: Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 is already building, and fans believe the sequel may once again carry the sonic stamp of Flipperachi, the Bahrain-based singer who shot to fame with the breakout hit Fa9la. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the artist’s recent comments have been enough to ignite speculation across social media.

