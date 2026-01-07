GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Will Bahraini rapper Flipperachi who made Akshaye Khanna's dance viral return in 'Dhurandhar' sequel

The singer shot to fame with his break out hit in Bollywood Fa9la with Akshaye Khanna

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
flipperachi
flipperachi
Ali Alriffai

Dubai: Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 is already building, and fans believe the sequel may once again carry the sonic stamp of Flipperachi, the Bahrain-based singer who shot to fame with the breakout hit Fa9la. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the artist’s recent comments have been enough to ignite speculation across social media.

Fa9la made its explosive debut during Akshaye Khanna’s intense sequence in the first Dhurandhar, but the song quickly escaped the confines of the screen. Its pulsating rhythm and raw energy turned it into a viral phenomenon—dominating cinema halls, Instagram reels, and fan reaction videos—while introducing Indian audiences to Hussam Aseem, better known as Flipperachi.

Looking back at the unexpected success of the track, the singer admitted he never anticipated the scale of its impact.

“The response to Fa9la has been incredible. I didn’t expect it to connect with so many people. It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m truly grateful to the fans who embraced it,” he said.

Naturally, the song’s popularity has fueled curiosity about the sequel. Will Dhurandhar 2 feature another Flipperachi track?

Keeping fans guessing, the singer offered a carefully worded tease in a recent interaction with India Today.

“I was going to keep it secret, but I suppose there’s something in the works. I don’t want to say too much, but yes, there might be something,” he revealed.

The ambiguity has sparked widespread speculation, with fans debating whether the new track—if it exists—will be linked to Ranveer Singh’s character or introduced through a different narrative arc altogether. Either way, expectations are soaring.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable march at the box office. Since its release on December 5, the film has sustained a remarkable run, drawing consistent footfalls and dominating industry conversations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently highlighted its record-breaking performance, noting that the film crossed the Rs800 crore mark on its fifth Saturday, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. With collections now standing at ₹806.80 crore, it is steadily closing in on the lifetime Hindi box office record currently held by Pushpa 2.

With the film’s extraordinary commercial success and the enduring popularity of its soundtrack, anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 has already reached fever pitch. Flipperachi’s cryptic hints have only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans eager to discover which moments in the sequel will be elevated by his music.

If Fa9la is anything to go by, the fusion of Ranveer Singh’s screen presence and Flipperachi’s distinctive sound could once again strike cultural gold. As the countdown to Dhurandhar 2 gathers momentum, one thing is certain—Bollywood is paying close attention, and so are its listeners.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodMusic

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar movie still

Dhurandhar is not a film, it's milestone: Yash Raj Film

2h ago1m read
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh overlooked in Dhurandhar, says co-star

2m read
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is finally coming to OTT

2m read
flipperachi

How Arabic rapper Flipperachi went viral in India

2m read