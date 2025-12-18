Dubai: Weeks after the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, one thing is clear: Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene has taken social media by storm, but the song 'Fa9la' is stealing the spotlight. From Instagram reels to playlists, the track is everywhere — and the man behind it is Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

From Bahrain to Bollywood

Flipperachi, born Hussam Aseem in Manama, Bahrain, is 36 years old and has been making music for over a decade. His debut album, ‘Straight Out of 2Seas’, released in 2013, laid the foundation for his unique style.

His career took when he met DJ/producer DJ outlaw.

Today, with Fa9la featured in Dhurandhar, he has become a household name in India almost overnight. It's become a viral hit on Spotify and other music platforms.

"Fa9la, pronounced 'faasla', is more about a vibe than a literal meaning," Flipperachi told Fever FM.

"When I say, ‘I got a Fa9la,’ it means I’m in the zone, living the moment. Everything becomes a dance, a moment."

With its catchy hook and infectious beats, Fa9la is not just a movie track — it’s a cultural bridge bringing Bahraini music to Indian audiences.

"F9sla is a reminder of how quickly a great story can travel. Seeing a track out of Bahrain chart globally shows how far locally rooted sounds can go. This moment isn't just a chart spike, it's another signal that Arabic music is becoming an even bigger part of the global music conversational," said Mark Abou Jaoude, Head Of Music at Spotify MENAP.

Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry

Following memorable Bollywood entries like Bobby Deol’s in Animal, Akshaye Khanna’s scene in Dhurandhar has become a viral sensation. The actor’s entry, synced with Flipperachi’s Fa9la, has inspired countless memes, dance reels, and fan videos across India.

How Fa9la made it to the big screen

Flipperachi revealed that the Dhurandhar team first approached him for the song license.

"They wanted to use the beat for their own version, but due to time constraints, they decided, ‘The song is good as it is. Let’s keep it like this."

The decision to keep the original track intact has clearly paid off — Flipperachi’s music now resonates with audiences across borders. He has also worked with international names like Shaggy and The Game.

Life off the mic

Outside the spotlight, Flipperachi is a family man. He is married to Najwa, and the couple has a young son. Even as his music travels from Bahrain to India, he manages to balance family life with a skyrocketing music career.

Read the full interview in Gulf News soon.