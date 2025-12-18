GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Bahrain to Bollywood: How Arabic rapper Flipperachi went viral in India with ‘Fa9la’ from Bollywood hit 'Dhurandhar'

Now a meme-magnet, his Arabic song was how Akshaye Khanna made his dramatic entry

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Weeks after the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, one thing is clear: Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene has taken social media by storm, but the song 'Fa9la' is stealing the spotlight. From Instagram reels to playlists, the track is everywhere — and the man behind it is Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

From Bahrain to Bollywood

Flipperachi, born Hussam Aseem in Manama, Bahrain, is 36 years old and has been making music for over a decade. His debut album, ‘Straight Out of 2Seas’, released in 2013, laid the foundation for his unique style.

His career took when he met DJ/producer DJ outlaw.

Today, with Fa9la featured in Dhurandhar, he has become a household name in India almost overnight. It's become a viral hit on Spotify and other music platforms.

"Fa9la, pronounced 'faasla', is more about a vibe than a literal meaning," Flipperachi told Fever FM.

"When I say, ‘I got a Fa9la,’ it means I’m in the zone, living the moment. Everything becomes a dance, a moment."

With its catchy hook and infectious beats, Fa9la is not just a movie track — it’s a cultural bridge bringing Bahraini music to Indian audiences.

"F9sla is a reminder of how quickly a great story can travel. Seeing a track out of Bahrain chart globally shows how far locally rooted sounds can go. This moment isn't just a chart spike, it's another signal that Arabic music is becoming an even bigger part of the global music conversational," said Mark Abou Jaoude, Head Of Music at Spotify MENAP.

Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry

Following memorable Bollywood entries like Bobby Deol’s in Animal, Akshaye Khanna’s scene in Dhurandhar has become a viral sensation. The actor’s entry, synced with Flipperachi’s Fa9la, has inspired countless memes, dance reels, and fan videos across India.

How Fa9la made it to the big screen

Flipperachi revealed that the Dhurandhar team first approached him for the song license.

"They wanted to use the beat for their own version, but due to time constraints, they decided, ‘The song is good as it is. Let’s keep it like this."

The decision to keep the original track intact has clearly paid off — Flipperachi’s music now resonates with audiences across borders. He has also worked with international names like Shaggy and The Game.

Life off the mic

Outside the spotlight, Flipperachi is a family man. He is married to Najwa, and the couple has a young son. Even as his music travels from Bahrain to India, he manages to balance family life with a skyrocketing music career.

Read the full interview in Gulf News soon.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaMusic

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 5 billion worldwide

2m read
Directed by Manish Sharma, the film released in 2010.

Band Baajaa Baraat at 15: Where did this Bollywood go?

3m read
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 3 billion worldwide

2m read
Ranveer Singh is in trouble for mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty's hit 'Kantara'

Police complaint against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

2m read