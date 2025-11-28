When I ask why, he doesn’t hesitate.

“In JAL, my job was simple: sing, come home, play PlayStation, sleep. For 10 years.”

He wasn’t part of the business side. He was the voice, not the machine.

Then came restlessness — the kind that makes you choose pain over comfort.

“At 28, I wanted to do things we couldn’t do as a band — acting, experimenting. We were about to record our third album. And I thought if I recorded it and then left, that would be wrong.”

He walked away before the album began.

And suddenly, the star kid was a nobody.

“I didn’t get work for one whole year. Everybody would call JAL. I never introduced myself as Farhan Saeed. I would say, ‘I’m the vocalist of JAL,’ and I took pride in that. I never thought it would come down to this.”

His father called in Ali Azmat, Junoon’s legendary vocalist, for advice — a classic South Asian dad intervention.

“He asked him: ‘He’s deciding to leave. What do you think?’”

Ali Azmat didn’t sugarcoat it.

“He looked at me and said: ‘He’s already decided. There is nothing you can tell him.’”

Farhan laughs remembering it.

“Music you can’t do with a double mind. If you’re not okay inside, you can’t pretend and keep going.”

The album that took years to happen

For seven to eight years, he lived in a no-man’s-land of singles: charting, touring, but never committing to something as vulnerable as an album.

“Pakistan moved late to digital. YouTube was banned for three years. The whole world became digital while we were stuck between CDs and internet cafés,” he says. Then came acting — another full-time beast.

“Album takes time. Acting takes time. I couldn’t find the balance.”

The balance found him. A six-to-seven-month break.

“I went into the studio. And I did this. Stressed? Hell yes. Nervous, excited — all the adjectives. But very, very happy.”

Enter: Khat — the metaphor that hits

His new album doesn’t mourn romance through handwritten letters — it mourns everything you ever stored in your chest.

“Khat is so poetic, it will never be outdated,” he says. “But it’s a metaphor — feelings, messages, memories. All the things we have to let go. Which is very difficult.”

The song itself is theatrical — rain pouring, shirt unapologetically white, torso unapologetically shirtless.

“I’m a shy guy,” he protests. “The studio was full of people. I said, I’m not doing this.”

Enter his wife — the true creative director of this project.

“She said, ‘What the hell are you doing? Why not?’”