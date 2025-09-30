That’s Faisal Kapadia in a nutshell: the man who could pack out stadiums but still lived by a family commute schedule. For four years straight, he lived on planes, producing Coke Studio in Pakistan while building a life in Dubai with his wife, Seema, and their two sons.

For someone who’s spent his life on stage, Kapadia has surprisingly nerdy credentials. “I was a very ‘ladla’ child—spoiled with love. And I was good with accounts—100 in the board in Pakistan, 100 in my first two semesters in the US. I even got an internship offer at GE.”

Whether it’s commuting across continents for family, ending a band at the right time, starting solo from scratch, or turning his energy to education, Kapadia is proof that reinvention is possible when you know what you stand for.

He uses AI as a tool, not a crutch. “I record a melody on my phone, feed it into AI, get two or three arrangement directions instantly. Then I sit with my producer and musicians to develop the song. It saves time.”

