Pakistani singers unite in Dubai to support education through The Citizens Foundation
Dubai: Pakistani musicians lit up Dubai with a night of music and meaning as The Citizens Foundation (TCF) hosted Umeed 2025 – An Evening of Hope, celebrating education and opportunity in Pakistan.
The concert brought together Faisal Kapadia, Hassan Raheem, and Shae Gill, who performed to a packed crowd of over a thousand supporters, proving that music can be both entertaining and deeply impactful.
Shae Gill, known as the Pasoori Girl, opened the show with a mix of orchestral and acoustic numbers that showcased her rich vocal range. She was followed by pop favourite Hassan Raheem, who filled the venue with his signature high energy.
Closing the night was Faisal Kapadia, TCF’s brand ambassador and co-founder of the legendary band Strings, who performed a nostalgic set of hits. The highlight was when all three artists joined together on stage to perform Strings classics, a powerful moment that captured the spirit of unity behind Umeed 2025.
Founded in 1995, The Citizens Foundation is one of Pakistan’s most respected non-profits, running over 2,033 purpose-built schools for more than 300,000 students. With chapters in seven countries, including the UAE, TCF continues to prove that education is the strongest tool for social change.
Co-founder Mushtaq Chhapra reflected, “I’ve seen children from the toughest communities grow up to become doctors and teachers. All they needed was a chance. That’s what umeed (hope) means to me.”
TCF Board Chairman Ahsan Saleem said the event was designed to inspire younger audiences to join the movement.
“We wanted to bring in the next generation, and this year more than 1,300 young people took part.”
Event organiser Sameena Ahmed added, “Bringing in Gen Z icons like Hassan Raheem created such a buzz. It’s amazing to see how far TCF has come, last year alone, 21 of our students made it into IBA.”
Many in the audience came for the music but left with a sense of pride.
Anika Niazi, who attended with her husband, said, “I’ve always loved Hassan Raheem’s music, but knowing this concert helps educate children makes it even more meaningful.”
Sisters Momina, Hurriya and Javeriya Malik flew in from Saudi Arabia just for the concert. “We’ve supported TCF for years,” they said. “Seeing alumni like Kainat Ansari, who got into Harvard, is so inspiring.”
Dubai residents Muhammad Faizan and Ali Shahid summed it up best:
“We go to a lot of concerts, but this one felt special, we had fun and supported a real cause.”
As Faisal Kapadia performed his final song, the crowd swayed, united in spirit. Umeed 2025 wasn’t just another night of music, it was a reminder that hope, once shared, only grows stronger.
