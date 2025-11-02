Golden Visa offers more than residency - it includes travel and emergency benefits
Dubai: Golden Visa holders in the UAE now have access to several new services designed to make travel and emergency situations smoother and more secure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has introduced four key updates that expand the privileges of Golden Visa residents, ensuring they and their families receive priority support while abroad.
Golden Visa holders who lose their passport while overseas can now obtain an electronic return permit within 30 minutes - free of charge.
The new service, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows Golden Visa residents to re-enter the UAE quickly and safely. The permit is valid for a single entry only and cannot be used for travel to other countries.
Applications can be submitted through the MoFA website or mobile app using a UAE Pass digital ID. Applicants must upload:
A copy of the lost passport report
Their Golden Visa details
A recent passport-sized photo on a white background
Once issued, the return permit remains valid for seven days from the date of issuance.
Importantly, this document serves only as an entry permit and not as an international travel document. Golden Visa holders abroad can also reach out to the ministry’s dedicated call centre for immediate assistance or guidance.
A 24-hour hotline has been launched to provide direct communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ call centre. Golden Visa holders can contact +971 2 493 1133 for inquiries, urgent support, or assistance while abroad.
This ensures that residents have a reliable channel for help in any time zone, especially during emergencies or travel disruptions.
Golden Visa holders now have access to enhanced emergency and crisis support through UAE missions overseas.
In case of disasters, crises, or other emergencies, the ministry coordinates with the nearest UAE embassy or consulate to provide evacuation support, temporary shelter, or other necessary care.
This service ensures Golden Visa holders are included in the UAE’s official emergency response and evacuation plans, giving them added peace of mind when travelling internationally.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will now assist in the repatriation and burial of Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad.
This service simplifies the consular and procedural requirements, coordinating with relevant authorities to speed up the return of the deceased and offer support to their families during the process.
It ensures dignity, respect, and timely assistance in such sensitive circumstances.
According to MoFA, the Emergency and Crisis Support Service for Golden Visa holders remains active throughout their travels. The ministry works closely with UAE missions abroad to provide immediate, on-the-ground assistance whenever needed.
