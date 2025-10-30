How UAE's Golden Visa changed what ‘home' means: Stories from longtime expats

How the Golden Visa offered a sense of peace of mind to expats who grew up here
Maybe home isn’t always where you’re born. It’s where you built your life and memories.
For Abdul Karim Hanif, who grew up in Dubai since the age of eight, that sense of home became real only recently. “My parents were my sponsors. After the age of 18, I had to be on my own,” he explains. He moved on to different roles, renewing his visa every two years like other expats, and in 2022, he got the Golden Visa. “It allowed me to sponsor my parents. It gave me the peace and security, and I don’t have to worry about them returning to Pakistan,” he explains, that it would be a lot more difficult for them to find a home there.
Since the Golden Visa, Hanif, Host Morning Majlis , Pulse 95, has felt a sense of relief. He’s a bit more free, as he candidly says. “I bought a place to live, and just having that house was a reassurance.” Moreover, Hanif feels that he has more freedom to invest in businesses. He could consider more dreams, and even toy with the idea of entrepreneurship, which he couldn’t do before.
For many, the Golden Visa was more than just paperwork and privilege. It was to finally feel a peace of mind, and safety in a country and find home away from home.
That feeling of relief and permanence is echoed by others who’ve long called the UAE home.
What if a job ends?
What if they lose their residency?
Then, where to go? Quite often, returning to the home country isn’t such a clear-cut option.
As Dubai-based Anish Punwani, who grew up in the UAE, summarises, these thoughts were always at the back of his mind. “Even as we built friendships, celebrated milestones, and watched Dubai evolve around us, there was always these subtle worries,” he says.
That quiet uncertainty shaped how his family lived — always cautiously, never fully settled. “Receiving the Golden Visa changed that completely,” he says. “Suddenly, the fear of having to leave everything behind, the life and memories we’ve built, was replaced with a feeling of real security.”
It's the story for many residents: Life in the UAE has always been about balancing two worlds — one where they built their daily routines, friendships, and memories, and another that constantly reminded them that home might still be 'somewhere else.' But for families who’ve now been granted long-term residency, that balance has finally shifted. The sense of permanence has brought with it something rare — stability, freedom, and belonging.
For Sumit Augustine, a PR professional who’s called Dubai home for almost 30 years, that stability has transformed everyday life. “The Golden Visa has most certainly helped my family and me to have the legal security that we were looking for,” she says. “It is such a relief that we can stay in the UAE for 10 years without having to go through the hassle of getting it renewed every two years.
That relief, she adds, goes beyond paperwork. “We’ve always had to go through having our visa renewed every two years, so this Golden Visa for us amplifies the security and comfort that we feel.”
Similarly for Namita Thakkar, the Golden Visa reinforced what they wanted— a long-term future here. “My husband has built his business in the UAE, and this visa has given us the security and confidence to plan our lives around that stability. Day to day, it’s taken away a lot of the uncertainty and replaced it with a deeper sense of belonging.”
As she says, they feel more anchored, emotionally and physically.
For families raising children in the UAE, the emotional stability of long-term residency has naturally extended into their children’s lives.
“I came to Dubai when I was 9 years old and I have had my education right from my school to university here,” says Augustine. “So it was only natural for me to continue staying here with my son and educating my son in UAE itself. Naturally, having the opportunity for a Golden Visa opens more doors for him because it just means he can continue doing his studies here rather than having to travel abroad for higher studies.”
Punwani shares similar sentiments. While he adds that the Golden Visa hasn’t directly changed their child’s educational options, it gave them peace of mind to invest in his growth. “We now sign up for long-term classes and activities without worrying about sudden upheavals.”
It’s a sense of permanence that was calming. “Knowing that we’re here for the long run allows us to make choices for our children based on their interests and aspirations, not just convenience or timelines,” she says. “Whether it’s exploring new hobbies or investing in activities that nurture my son’s talents, we’re able to plan with continuity in mind — and that’s been very liberating.”
This confidence has also guided major family decisions — from buying homes to selecting schools and healthcare. “Earlier, we would hesitate to make major commitments,” Thakkar says. “But with the Golden Visa, we felt assured enough to invest fully in our life here.”
Punwani shares a similar story. “It made us confident enough to buy a home here, something we couldn’t seriously consider before,” he says. “It’s also comforting to know that, even during travel, we have tangible support from the UAE Embassy if something goes wrong. That reassurance — that Dubai will always welcome us back — makes all the difference.”
There’s more space for dreams. As Augustine mentions, her parents have also invested in a property here which is where they are currently staying in. “Given an opportunity? I would definitely like to continue investing in UAE and staying here primarily for the safety UAE provides,” she adds.
Thakkar sees it as a turning point — a move from survival to growth. “Stability brings a certain kind of freedom; it lets you focus on growth rather than just maintenance,” she says. “My husband can now look at expanding his business with a more confident, forward-looking mindset.”
It’s a transformational shift. “Instead of feeling like guests who might one day have to leave, we now feel woven into the fabric of this city’s story,” explains Punwani. “There’s pride in knowing we can contribute, set roots, and build lasting connections with our community.” And just like Augustine, he felt confident enough to buy a home in the UAE.
For many long-time residents, these changes have given them permission to dream, to plan, and to belong. As Augustine puts it simply, “We have the peace of mind, safety, convenience and freedom which we would never trade for.”
For families who’ve built their lives in the UAE, the idea of home has quietly evolved — from a place they once came to, to a place they now truly belong.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox