How UAE's Golden Visa changed what ‘home' means: Stories from longtime expats

For Abdul Karim Hanif, who grew up in Dubai since the age of eight, that sense of home became real only recently. “My parents were my sponsors. After the age of 18, I had to be on my own,” he explains. He moved on to different roles, renewing his visa every two years like other expats, and in 2022, he got the Golden Visa. “It allowed me to sponsor my parents. It gave me the peace and security, and I don’t have to worry about them returning to Pakistan,” he explains, that it would be a lot more difficult for them to find a home there.