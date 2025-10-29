And if you don't want to do anything else at all, that's fine too. Dubai International Airport has you covered with plenty of spots to catch some much-needed shut-eye, including the dedicated Sleep ‘n Fly lounges. The largest, in Concourse B, Terminal 3, spans 575 sq.m and can accommodate 46 sleepers. Two smaller lounges in Concourse A and C of Terminal 3 offer cosy alternatives, while travelers departing from Terminal 1 can recharge in the sleep pods at Concourse D. Whether it’s a power nap or a full rest, the airport makes sure you arrive at your destination refreshed.