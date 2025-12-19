GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai Airport operations return to normal after weather disruption

Most flights are back on schedule at DXB, though some connections may still face delays

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
DXB is gearing up to welcome 2.4m passengers over 11 days starting June 24.
DXB is gearing up to welcome 2.4m passengers over 11 days starting June 24.
Supplied

Dubai: Operations at Dubai International Airport have largely returned to normal following days of weather-related disruption, with flights now operating as scheduled and only a limited number of connecting services still being cleared.

Airport authorities said stability has been restored across terminals after heavy rain and strong winds earlier in the week led to widespread delays, cancellations and congestion at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Airlines have resumed regular operations, while ground teams continue to clear residual knock-on effects from disrupted aircraft rotations and missed connections.

Recovery phase underway

The return to normal operations marks a critical recovery phase for DXB, which handles more than 250,000 passengers a day during peak travel periods. Weather volatility had slowed runway movements, disrupted turnaround times and delayed inbound aircraft, creating ripple effects across long-haul and regional routes.

While most departures and arrivals are now running on time, airport officials cautioned that a small number of connecting flights may still face adjustments as airlines realign schedules and reposition aircraft.

Advice for passengers

Travellers are being urged to remain cautious and plan ahead, particularly those with onward connections. Passengers should continue to check their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time due to residual traffic congestion on key access roads.

Authorities also advised using real-time traffic and transport updates to plan journeys to and from DXB, noting that weather-affected road conditions may take time to fully normalise.

What to expect next

With weather conditions improving and flight movements stabilising, normal passenger flows are expected to resume fully over the coming hours. Airport authorities said they will continue to monitor operations closely and provide updates if conditions change.

For now, travellers heading through DXB can expect a return to routine operations, with the reminder that flexibility and advance planning remain essential following any major disruption.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai International Airport DXBRain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DXB issues travel advisory amid flight disruptions

DXB issues travel advisory amid flight disruptions

3m read
Rain disrupts Dubai travel: Emirates announces flight cancellations

Emirates cancels flights as rain disrupts Dubai travel

2m read
Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning November 27 and carrying through to December 31, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period

Dubai Airports' peak travel day: Book now or wait?

3m read
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has also issued a peak time travel advisory advising passengers to plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel experience.

DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush in winter

2m read