Dubai Airport operations return to normal after weather disruption

Most flights are back on schedule at DXB, though some connections may still face delays
Dubai: Operations at Dubai International Airport have largely returned to normal following days of weather-related disruption, with flights now operating as scheduled and only a limited number of connecting services still being cleared.
Airport authorities said stability has been restored across terminals after heavy rain and strong winds earlier in the week led to widespread delays, cancellations and congestion at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Airlines have resumed regular operations, while ground teams continue to clear residual knock-on effects from disrupted aircraft rotations and missed connections.
The return to normal operations marks a critical recovery phase for DXB, which handles more than 250,000 passengers a day during peak travel periods. Weather volatility had slowed runway movements, disrupted turnaround times and delayed inbound aircraft, creating ripple effects across long-haul and regional routes.
While most departures and arrivals are now running on time, airport officials cautioned that a small number of connecting flights may still face adjustments as airlines realign schedules and reposition aircraft.
Travellers are being urged to remain cautious and plan ahead, particularly those with onward connections. Passengers should continue to check their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time due to residual traffic congestion on key access roads.
Authorities also advised using real-time traffic and transport updates to plan journeys to and from DXB, noting that weather-affected road conditions may take time to fully normalise.
With weather conditions improving and flight movements stabilising, normal passenger flows are expected to resume fully over the coming hours. Airport authorities said they will continue to monitor operations closely and provide updates if conditions change.
For now, travellers heading through DXB can expect a return to routine operations, with the reminder that flexibility and advance planning remain essential following any major disruption.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox