Dubai Airport issues travel warning amid widespread flight disruption

In an advisory issued on Friday, Dubai Airports said adverse weather conditions have led to flight disruptions and water accumulation on some roads, affecting access to the airport. Travellers have been advised to allow extra time to reach DXB or consider using the Dubai Metro, while checking flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.

DXB has been grappling with significant operational challenges since early Friday as forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible fog played out across the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology warned that unstable conditions linked to the Al Bashayer low-pressure system would persist through Friday morning, with further rain possible over the weekend.

The UAE has experienced heavy rainfall since Thursday afternoon, with forecasters warning that further showers could develop on Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing cloud formations. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour at times, while rough sea conditions have been reported in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

