BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai Airport issues travel warning amid widespread flight disruption

Heavy rain and strong winds disrupt flights as airlines cancel and reschedule services

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Dubai Airport issues travel warning amid widespread flight disruption
Devadasan KP/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to plan ahead as unstable weather continues to disrupt flight operations, triggering delays, cancellations and congestion at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

In an advisory issued on Friday, Dubai Airports said adverse weather conditions have led to flight disruptions and water accumulation on some roads, affecting access to the airport. Travellers have been advised to allow extra time to reach DXB or consider using the Dubai Metro, while checking flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Widespread delays and cancellations

DXB has been grappling with significant operational challenges since early Friday as forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible fog played out across the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology warned that unstable conditions linked to the Al Bashayer low-pressure system would persist through Friday morning, with further rain possible over the weekend.

A check of DXB’s flight status page early on December 19 showed numerous delayed and cancelled services involving airlines such as Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Royal Jordanian. Several international carriers, including Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait Airways and Qatar Airways, were also affected.

The disruptions have stranded both departing and arriving passengers, led to missed connections and caused congestion within terminals as flight schedules shifted in quick succession.

Emirates cancels multiple services

Emirates, the largest operator at DXB, confirmed widespread disruptions, cancelling several flights scheduled for Friday as weather conditions continued to affect Dubai and surrounding regions.

In an update issued late on Thursday night, the airline said poor weather across the UAE and wider region had forced cancellations, delays and rescheduling, stressing that safety considerations were guiding all decisions.

Flights cancelled on December 19 include services to and from Tehran, Dammam, Basra, Muscat, Kuwait, Bahrain, Seychelles, Malé, Colombo, Peshawar, Frankfurt and Incheon, among others. Several additional flights were assigned revised departure times as conditions evolved.

Emirates urged customers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport and to ensure their contact details are updated to receive real-time notifications. The airline apologised for the disruption, reiterating that passenger and crew safety would not be compromised.

flydubai urges passengers to plan ahead

flydubai also issued an advisory asking passengers to allow extra travel time due to weather-related traffic disruptions across Dubai. The airline said volatile conditions could continue to affect both departures and arrivals in the coming days.


Weather risks extend into the weekend

The UAE has experienced heavy rainfall since Thursday afternoon, with forecasters warning that further showers could develop on Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing cloud formations. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour at times, while rough sea conditions have been reported in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions on the roads, particularly with reports of flooded underpasses and reduced visibility in some areas. Many offices shifted to remote work on Friday in response to the warnings.

What travellers should do now

With the weekend among the busiest travel periods of the year, passengers flying from or through Dubai are being urged to remain vigilant. Airlines and airport authorities recommend checking flight status regularly, arriving earlier than usual and factoring in additional travel time to reach the airport.

Further updates are expected as weather conditions evolve. Until then, travellers are advised to stay informed, plan cautiously and prioritise safety as disruptions continue to ripple through Dubai’s aviation network.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai International Airport DXBRain

