Ordering food today? Heavy rain forces delivery apps to slow or stop services

“The safety of the riders and the wider community is our utmost priority,” Constantin Kodsi, Director of Logistics at Talabat told Gulf News. “We set the standard for safety in the region through robust protocols, continuous monitoring, and clear, real-time communication with riders via our app, including practical road safety guidance during challenging weather conditions, as well as suspension of delivery operations when needed.”

According to the NCM, scattered clouds carrying rain, thunder and lightning are expected to continue, with a risk of hail in some areas. Fresh winds raising dust and sand have further reduced visibility, while rough sea conditions have been reported in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Major apps, including Noon, Talabat, Keeta and Careem, restricted operations in affected areas, with users reporting that nearby restaurants appeared closed or unavailable when opening their apps. In many cases, customers could still browse menus or add items to their carts, but orders could not be placed until services resume later in the day.

While forecasts suggest the heaviest rainfall may ease after Friday morning, the NCM has cautioned that cloud formations over the weekend could still bring intermittent rain on Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour at times, keeping conditions challenging for road users.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.