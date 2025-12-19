GOLD/FOREX
Ordering food today? Heavy rain forces delivery apps to slow or stop services

Adverse weather forces platforms to halt deliveries as safety takes priority

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Food delivery during Rain in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Food delivery services across the UAE were temporarily paused on Friday as heavy rainfall, strong winds and poor visibility disrupted road conditions, prompting platforms to prioritise rider safety over service continuity.

Major apps, including Noon, Talabat, Keeta and Careem, restricted operations in affected areas, with users reporting that nearby restaurants appeared closed or unavailable when opening their apps. In many cases, customers could still browse menus or add items to their carts, but orders could not be placed until services resume later in the day.

The disruption comes as the National Centre of Meteorology warned that the country is experiencing peak effects of the Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah already recording heavy rainfall and stronger weather conditions expected to move towards Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Weather conditions prompt safety-first decisions

According to the NCM, scattered clouds carrying rain, thunder and lightning are expected to continue, with a risk of hail in some areas. Fresh winds raising dust and sand have further reduced visibility, while rough sea conditions have been reported in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

These conditions significantly increase risks for delivery riders, many of whom rely on motorcycles and scooters. Flooded underpasses, slick roads and sudden wind gusts can quickly turn routine deliveries into dangerous journeys.

Food delivery companies said the decision to pause or slow services was taken in line with internal safety protocols that are activated during extreme weather.

“The safety of the riders and the wider community is our utmost priority,” Constantin Kodsi, Director of Logistics at Talabat told Gulf News. “We set the standard for safety in the region through robust protocols, continuous monitoring, and clear, real-time communication with riders via our app, including practical road safety guidance during challenging weather conditions, as well as suspension of delivery operations when needed.”

Kodsi added that customers in affected areas would receive in-app notifications informing them of delays or temporary service suspensions.

Executives say such decisions are often made dynamically, with apps monitoring road safety and weather data in real time. Riders are pulled out of zones deemed unsafe, leading to blanket pauses rather than partial service to avoid putting workers at risk.

Monitoring intensifies as weather outlook remains uncertain

Authorities across the UAE have moved to manage the impact. In Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority activated round-the-clock monitoring, deploying field teams and rapid response units to manage traffic and flooding.

The RTA said emergency and crisis teams are coordinating with field units from the Command Control Centre, operating a joint Flood Management Room to respond quickly to water accumulation and maintain operational readiness across the road network.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
