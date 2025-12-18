GOLD/FOREX
UAE rain forces food delivery apps to pause or slow services

Talabat, Deliveroo, noon and Careem delay orders as UAE rains flood roads

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Scattered clouds pack rain, thunder, lightning, hail risks, fresh winds kicking dust and rough seas along coasts.
Dubai: Heavy rains sweeping the UAE have forced major food delivery apps to slow services, prioritising rider safety amid slippery roads and poor visibility. Talabat, Deliveroo and Careem flashed warnings to users on Thursday afternoon, with in-app notices citing "high demand" or outright unavailability in hit zones.

“The safety of the riders and the wider community is our utmost priority,” Constantin Kodsi, Director of Logistics at Talabat told Gulf News. “We set the standard for safety in the region through robust protocols, continuous monitoring, and clear, real-time communication with riders via our app, including practical road safety guidance during challenging weather conditions, as well as suspension of delivery operations when needed.”

“Customers in affected areas of the UAE will receive in-app notifications about delivery delays,” he added.

Deliveroo flagged fewer restaurant options and longer waits: "Due to poor weather conditions you may see fewer options than you’re used to." Careem echoed delays across food and rides.

Apps monitor roads live, pulling riders from danger zones. Slippery highways and flooded underpasses turn two-wheelers into hazards, prompting blanket pauses over partial service.

