Living in UAE /
Transport

UAE heavy rain alert: Is your car insurance policy ready for flood damage?

UAE drivers can reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during periods of heavy rain

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Third-party and comprehensive car insurance: Do you know which one protects you from rain damage in UAE?
Third-party and comprehensive car insurance: Do you know which one protects you from rain damage in UAE?
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is facing heavy rainfall, with storms already affecting Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and unstable weather expected across most of the country until tomorrow.

Waterlogged roads and other hazards could pose risks for drivers, prompting authorities to issue traffic safety alerts and to follow official weather updates.

For motorists, knowing how car insurance covers rain-related damage is essential to avoid unexpected costs. Here’s what every UAE driver should know about insurance during heavy rainfall.

Is my car covered for rain damage?

Under the UAE’s Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy, natural disasters are generally excluded from compensation. This means insurance companies are not liable for damages caused directly or indirectly by events such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters.

However, vehicles covered under comprehensive insurance policies may be eligible for compensation for rain-related damage. Comprehensive insurance provides protection against a wider range of risks, including loss or damage resulting from heavy rainfall or flooding.

Third-party car insurance and rain damage

If you only have third-party liability (TPL) insurance, you will not be covered for damages caused by rain or floods. TPL insurance is limited to paying for damages caused to other people or their property and does not include coverage for natural disasters affecting your own vehicle.

To protect your car from rain damage, a comprehensive insurance policy is essential. This type of coverage is broader and includes risks such as heavy rain, flooding, and other natural hazards.

Why comprehensive insurance is worth the investment

While comprehensive insurance is more expensive than third-party coverage, it provides extensive protection, including:

  • Damages caused by heavy rainfall or flooding

  • Natural disasters like storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes

  • Accidental damage to your own vehicle

It’s important to read the policy details carefully. Even with comprehensive coverage, insurance claims may be reduced or denied if authorities have issued warnings to avoid driving in hazardous conditions and the vehicle is driven through waterlogged areas.

Tips for driving safely during heavy rain

  1. Stay updated with weather alerts and local news.

  2. Try to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or floods.

  3. Drive cautiously on wet and waterlogged roads.

  4. Check your insurance policy to understand your coverage.

By combining safe driving practices with the right insurance, UAE drivers can reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during periods of heavy rain.

