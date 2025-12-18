UAE drivers can reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during periods of heavy rain
Dubai: The UAE is facing heavy rainfall, with storms already affecting Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and unstable weather expected across most of the country until tomorrow.
Waterlogged roads and other hazards could pose risks for drivers, prompting authorities to issue traffic safety alerts and to follow official weather updates.
For motorists, knowing how car insurance covers rain-related damage is essential to avoid unexpected costs. Here’s what every UAE driver should know about insurance during heavy rainfall.
Under the UAE’s Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy, natural disasters are generally excluded from compensation. This means insurance companies are not liable for damages caused directly or indirectly by events such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters.
However, vehicles covered under comprehensive insurance policies may be eligible for compensation for rain-related damage. Comprehensive insurance provides protection against a wider range of risks, including loss or damage resulting from heavy rainfall or flooding.
If you only have third-party liability (TPL) insurance, you will not be covered for damages caused by rain or floods. TPL insurance is limited to paying for damages caused to other people or their property and does not include coverage for natural disasters affecting your own vehicle.
To protect your car from rain damage, a comprehensive insurance policy is essential. This type of coverage is broader and includes risks such as heavy rain, flooding, and other natural hazards.
While comprehensive insurance is more expensive than third-party coverage, it provides extensive protection, including:
Damages caused by heavy rainfall or flooding
Natural disasters like storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes
Accidental damage to your own vehicle
It’s important to read the policy details carefully. Even with comprehensive coverage, insurance claims may be reduced or denied if authorities have issued warnings to avoid driving in hazardous conditions and the vehicle is driven through waterlogged areas.
Stay updated with weather alerts and local news.
Try to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or floods.
Drive cautiously on wet and waterlogged roads.
Check your insurance policy to understand your coverage.
By combining safe driving practices with the right insurance, UAE drivers can reduce the risk of damage and financial loss during periods of heavy rain.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox