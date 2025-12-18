UAE weather update: Hail and thunderstorms sweep across Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah

Sharjah faces intense rainfall amid Al Bashayer low-pressure system
Sharjah: Powerful convective cloud formations were observed advancing over the waters off Sharjah on Thursday, as part of Al Bashayer low-pressure system, with heavy rainfall already reported across several parts of the emirate.
Live weather observations confirmed intense rainfall over Khor Fakkan, while Al Hamriyah also experienced heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds, as unstable weather conditions took hold across the emirate.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Sharjah is experiencing unstable weather, ranging from partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud activity producing rainfall of varying intensity. Winds are moderate to fresh, strengthening at times, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.
On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27°C, with winds blowing at 15 to 35 km/h, occasionally reaching 50 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to very rough, with offshore waves reaching up to nine feet, while the Sea of Oman remains rough.
By Friday, temperatures are expected to drop noticeably, with highs around 23°C, as unstable conditions persist. Winds may strengthen further, reaching 60 km/h, while rough to very rough sea conditions continue.
Conditions are forecast to gradually ease over the weekend. Saturday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall, while Sunday and Monday are expected to see more settled weather, though seas may remain rough to moderate and humidity levels will rise overnight and during early mornings.
Meanwhile in Ras Al Khaimah, a powerful hailstorm struck the emirate on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and intense thunderstorm activity, as severe convective cells intensified rapidly upon reaching the coastline.
Hail was reported in Ghalilah and Khor Khuwair, while heavy rainfall was recorded across Khor Khuwair, accompanied by strong, sometimes damaging winds.
NCM reported that the Ras Al Khaimah storm cell intensified sharply upon coastal interaction, displaying a hook echo signature, a radar feature associated with violent thunderstorms and strong downdrafts.
Meteorologists warned against underestimating the system’s strength, cautioning the public to remain alert to dangerous downdraft winds and to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas if additional strong storm cells develop.
The Centre said Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing severely unstable weather, with convective clouds producing rainfall, hail, lightning and thunder. Winds are moderate to fresh, strengthening significantly during storm activity, causing blowing dust and sand and a sharp deterioration in visibility.
On Thursday, temperatures are expected to peak at 28°C, with winds ranging from 20 to 40 km/h, and gusts reaching 60 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to very rough, with offshore waves reaching up to nine feet, while the Sea of Oman remains rough, particularly during cloud activity.
Unstable conditions are expected to persist into Friday, with a marked drop in temperatures to around 23°C and continued risks of strong winds, rain and hail. Seas are forecast to remain rough to very rough.
Weather conditions are expected to gradually stabilise from Saturday onward, with partly cloudy skies and a reduced chance of rainfall. By Sunday and Monday, conditions will improve further, though moderate winds and lingering rough seas may persist.
The Centre said isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to increase in the coming hours across different parts of the country ahead of the main weather wave, noting that on-the-ground observations clearly demonstrate the strength of the low-pressure system and the violent behaviour of its convective cells.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox