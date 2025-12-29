Weather update: NCM warns of rain and dusty winds across UAE

Falling temperatures and rough seas expected this week
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled weather across parts of the UAE in the coming days, warning of rainfall, falling temperatures and strong winds that may raise dust and significantly reduce visibility, particularly in northern and eastern regions.
On Tuesday, December 30, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of daytime rainfall over some northern and eastern areas. Temperatures are forecast to fall, while northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh and occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, December 31, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds forming over islands and some coastal and internal areas. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate to fresh and strong at times, again causing blowing dust and sand. Seas will remain rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
By Thursday, January 1, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise slightly, with fair to partly cloudy skies and increasing humidity overnight and into Friday morning across some coastal and internal areas. The NCM has warned of the possibility of fog or mist formation. Winds will be lighter overall, though they may freshen at times during the day. Sea conditions are expected to ease, becoming moderate to slight.
On Friday, January 2, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. Humidity will persist overnight, with a continued chance of fog or mist in the early morning hours. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become gradually rough by nightfall.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox