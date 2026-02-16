Seas very rough, easing to moderate in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Dubai: The UAE is set for a marked drop in temperatures, dusty conditions and rough seas over next four days, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its daily bulletin.
The weather is expected to be dusty to partly cloudy today, with clouds developing eastwards that may bring light rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to fall significantly, while humidity levels will rise overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas.
North-westerly winds are expected to range between 20–30 km/h along coastal areas, reaching up to 55 km/h at times, causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be very rough, becoming rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 30–25°C in coastal areas, 26–31°C inland and 16–21°C in mountainous regions.
Looking ahead, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy from Tuesday through Friday, with a gradual rise in temperatures and lighter winds. However, humid conditions at night and early mornings may lead to fog formation, particularly in western areas, while sea conditions are forecast to ease to slight or moderate levels later in the week.