Conditions to remain unsettled until at least midweek
Today, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal and northern areas, where light rainfall may occur. Temperatures are set to rise gradually, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at light to moderate speeds, freshening at times. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rain during the morning, especially in coastal and northern regions. Humidity is likely to increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist. Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-westerly and gradually strengthen, becoming strong over the sea by night. Sea conditions are forecast to turn from slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Conditions are set to worsen on Wednesday as temperatures fall and north-westerly winds intensify. The NCM has warned of moderate to fresh winds, strengthening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility. Wind speeds could reach up to 55 kilometres per hour. Seas are expected to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.
On Thursday, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with humid conditions returning by night and into early Friday morning, particularly over western inland and coastal areas. Fog or mist may form in some locations. Winds will continue from the north-westerly to south-westerly direction at moderate to fresh speeds, strengthening at times and raising dust and sand. Sea conditions are forecast to remain moderate to rough across the region.
The NCM has advised residents, particularly motorists and those at sea, to exercise caution as conditions evolve, with fog, dust and strong winds likely to affect visibility and safety during the week.
