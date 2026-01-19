Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rain during the morning, especially in coastal and northern regions. Humidity is likely to increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist. Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-westerly and gradually strengthen, becoming strong over the sea by night. Sea conditions are forecast to turn from slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Conditions are set to worsen on Wednesday as temperatures fall and north-westerly winds intensify. The NCM has warned of moderate to fresh winds, strengthening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility. Wind speeds could reach up to 55 kilometres per hour. Seas are expected to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.

On Thursday, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with humid conditions returning by night and into early Friday morning, particularly over western inland and coastal areas. Fog or mist may form in some locations. Winds will continue from the north-westerly to south-westerly direction at moderate to fresh speeds, strengthening at times and raising dust and sand. Sea conditions are forecast to remain moderate to rough across the region.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.