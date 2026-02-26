Fog warning and rough seas: NCM issues weather alert for UAE

NCM said temperatures would rise slightly on Saturday before another drop by Monday
Dubai: Temperatures are set to fall across the UAE today, with a chance of fog in some areas and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its weather bulletin, the NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with a decrease in temperatures and humid weather at night and into Friday morning over some internal areas, where mist or fog may form.
Daytime highs are expected to range between 24°C and 29°C in coastal and inland areas, 27°C to 32°C inland and 18°C to 23°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, particularly over the sea
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening
Looking ahead, the NCM said temperatures would rise slightly on Saturday before another drop by Monday. Cloud cover is expected to increase westwards by Sunday night, with fresh winds potentially causing blowing dust in some areas. The Arabian Gulf may turn rough again at times, while conditions in the Oman Sea will remain generally slight to moderate.