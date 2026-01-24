UAE weather turns cloudy, rain possible on Sunday

Winds may pick up with dust, especially along the coastal areas
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies across parts of the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of rain in coastal, northern and eastern areas. The outlook comes as a weak surface low-pressure system moves in from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure extension.
The NCM said winds will be light to moderate, sometimes becoming stronger and causing blowing dust. Winds are expected to shift from southeast to northwest, reaching speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to be moderate to rough. Tide timings are as follows: the first high tide at 16:48 and the second at 05:47, with low tides at 11:10 and 22:46.
In the Sea of Oman, conditions will also be moderate to rough. The first high tide is forecast at 14:36, followed by the second at 01:46. Low tides are expected at 08:16 and 19:30.
Sunday, 25 January 2026: Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies over coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of rain. Nights and early Monday morning may feel humid in coastal and inland areas. Winds will be southeast at first, turning northwest and occasionally strong enough to raise dust. Sea conditions will be moderate, becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf by afternoon and in the Sea of Oman by morning.
Monday, 26 January 2026: Clouds will return, especially over the sea and northern coastal areas, possibly bringing light rain. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly. Humidity will rise overnight, with a chance of fog or mist forming by Tuesday morning. Winds will be northeast to northwest, sometimes gusty, and the sea will be rough early, easing by afternoon.
Tuesday, 27 January 2026: Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east and north. Humidity will return overnight, with fog or mist possible by Wednesday morning. Winds will be northwest to northeast, occasionally strengthening. Sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Wednesday, 28 January 2026: The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds again in eastern and northern areas. Humidity will rise at night, with a chance of fog or mist on Thursday morning. Winds will be northeast to southeast, and the sea will remain calm.
