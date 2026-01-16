GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE enters Al Shabt: Brace for winter’s coldest days

Al Shabt runs Jan 15–Feb 10, marking 26 days of peak winter chill

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
26 days of Al Shabt start Jan 15, following early winter Murabba’aniya.
26 days of Al Shabt start Jan 15, following early winter Murabba’aniya.
Photo courtesy: Ras Al Khaimah Police

Dubai: The UAE has officially entered Al Shabt, a winter period traditionally regarded as the coldest stretch of the year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS).

Running from January 15 to February 10, Al Shabt lasts 26 days and follows Al Murabba’aniya, the early winter phase.

Why temperatures drop sharply during Al Shabt

Al Jarwan said Al Shabt is marked by sharp temperature declines, particularly during its first half, when minimum temperatures often reach their lowest annual levels. Northerly winter winds play a major role, intensifying the chill across open areas.

Speaking to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan explained that Al Shabt differs from Murabba’aniya in how the cold is felt. While Murabba’aniya’s cold is described as “grounded” — penetrating the soil and lingering in air moisture, making indoor spaces feel colder — Al Shabt’s chill is atmospheric. Strong, recurring winds make outdoor conditions harsher, often colder than inside homes.

Why the season is called ‘Shabt’

The term Shabt is believed to originate from Syriac, meaning “whipping”, a reference to the force of the winds during this period. Across most Arabian Peninsula calendars, the season runs from mid-January to early February, though in parts of Iraq and the Levant it typically begins later and lasts longer.

Folklore and proverbs reflect harsh conditions

Al Shabt is deeply embedded in Gulf folklore. One traditional saying suggests that while Murabba’aniya “passed without harm”, Shabt demands heavier food and stronger fuel. Another proverb describes it as a season that “makes even the fox weep”, highlighting its biting winds and sudden temperature swings. It is also known as Shubat muqarqi‘ al-abwab — “the month that rattles doors”.

Cold peaks and extreme weather moments

The first phase of Al Shabt, known as Al Aziraq, coincides with the rising of the Al Na‘aim star and is associated with intense cold, blue-tinged skies and, in some areas, frost.

Another peak, Bard Al Batayn — considered the heart of the cold — occurs when polar air masses reach the region via Europe or Central Asia, sometimes causing water to freeze in exposed areas.

Traditionally, the severity of this cold was said to cause bleeding in camels’ noses or mouths as they licked icy water at dawn — a vivid expression of how harsh Al Shabt could be in open desert landscapes.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherWeather forecast

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain range blanketed by snow in 2017.

How cold the UAE can really get as peak winter starts

5m read
NCM forecast cold conditions with the possibility of fog and frost forming in some areas.

Saudi Arabia faces strongest cold wave of winter

1m read
Winter tightens its grip: UAE to enter coldest 26 days of the season

UAE braces for coldest 26 days as Shabat winter begins

2m read
Period famed for its biting cold, often described in local proverbs as sharp as a "knife's edge."

UAE set for coldest winter stretch from January 10

2m read