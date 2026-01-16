UAE enters Al Shabt: Brace for winter’s coldest days

Al Shabt runs Jan 15–Feb 10, marking 26 days of peak winter chill
Dubai: The UAE has officially entered Al Shabt, a winter period traditionally regarded as the coldest stretch of the year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS).
Running from January 15 to February 10, Al Shabt lasts 26 days and follows Al Murabba’aniya, the early winter phase.
Al Jarwan said Al Shabt is marked by sharp temperature declines, particularly during its first half, when minimum temperatures often reach their lowest annual levels. Northerly winter winds play a major role, intensifying the chill across open areas.
Speaking to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan explained that Al Shabt differs from Murabba’aniya in how the cold is felt. While Murabba’aniya’s cold is described as “grounded” — penetrating the soil and lingering in air moisture, making indoor spaces feel colder — Al Shabt’s chill is atmospheric. Strong, recurring winds make outdoor conditions harsher, often colder than inside homes.
The term Shabt is believed to originate from Syriac, meaning “whipping”, a reference to the force of the winds during this period. Across most Arabian Peninsula calendars, the season runs from mid-January to early February, though in parts of Iraq and the Levant it typically begins later and lasts longer.
Al Shabt is deeply embedded in Gulf folklore. One traditional saying suggests that while Murabba’aniya “passed without harm”, Shabt demands heavier food and stronger fuel. Another proverb describes it as a season that “makes even the fox weep”, highlighting its biting winds and sudden temperature swings. It is also known as Shubat muqarqi‘ al-abwab — “the month that rattles doors”.
The first phase of Al Shabt, known as Al Aziraq, coincides with the rising of the Al Na‘aim star and is associated with intense cold, blue-tinged skies and, in some areas, frost.
Another peak, Bard Al Batayn — considered the heart of the cold — occurs when polar air masses reach the region via Europe or Central Asia, sometimes causing water to freeze in exposed areas.
Traditionally, the severity of this cold was said to cause bleeding in camels’ noses or mouths as they licked icy water at dawn — a vivid expression of how harsh Al Shabt could be in open desert landscapes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox