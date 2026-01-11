GOLD/FOREX
UAE braces for coldest 26 days of winter as Shabat season begins

Temperatures set to plunge as 26-day Shabat season ushers in peak winter chill

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Winter tightens its grip: UAE to enter coldest 26 days of the season
Gulf News file photo

Dubai: As mid-January arrives, the UAE is entering the coldest phase of its winter with the onset of the Shabat season, which lasts for 26 days until February 10. This period is known for marking the peak of winter chill across the region.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, said the coldest days of winter typically begin on January 15 and last for eight days. This phase is locally known in the Gulf as “Bard Al Aziraq” or “Bard Al Bateen”.

He explained that these days are particularly cold in desert and open areas and fall within a period known as “Durr Al Sittin”, often described for its biting cold. A popular local saying compares its severity to the cut of a knife. The chill is further intensified by northerly winds, especially during another cold phase known as “Durr Al Thamanin”, which runs from February 1 to 12.

Al Jarwan added that the lowest typical temperatures are recorded between January 12 and 25, when morning temperatures in inland areas can drop below 8°C and sometimes fall to less than 5°C.

He attributed the Shabat season’s sharp drop in temperatures to cold air masses sweeping in from Siberia and the Arctic, passing through Europe before reaching the region.

According to Al Jarwan, Shabat is considered the second season of winter, marked by stronger cold spells and more active winds. It is made up of two-star phases, Al Na’aem and Al Baldah, each lasting 13 days. He noted that the intensity of the cold begins to ease towards the end of the Shabat season, with weather conditions gradually improving as the Scorpion season approaches.

