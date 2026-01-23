GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

UAE: Is the cool winter weather making you ill?

Experts on the link between the immune system and the daily temperature

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE: Is the cool winter weather making you ill?
Shutterstock

The weather might be bracing – cue the cute scarves, boots and hot chocolate – and make for fabulous photos, but it also brings with it a real worry: the sniffles.

As anyone who has suffered from a cold – so, that’s all of us then – can attest to, it’s the most annoying thing to go about your day feeling like you have a clogged brain, half a headache, and ill-timed sneezes. Now, if you have kids, that’s double the fear. As the gentle breezes get nippier and we head into the weekend, which is bound to be about experiencing the great outdoors in all its glory, we wonder if it’s the cold that causes the cold… does it weaken our immune systems? And what can we do to ensure the feel-good factor without a fallout.

Dr Shafeeq, Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains that it’s not the weather that’s causing the chills. “Cold weather does not directly suppress the immune system, but it can create conditions that increase susceptibility to infections,” he explains. “Exposure to cold, dry air may affect the protective lining of the nose and respiratory tract, making it easier for viruses to enter the body.”

What happens when its cold?

“There are several ways in which the cooler weather can impact health. Indoor crowding increases exposure to germs as people spend more time in enclosed spaces. Less sunlight means lower vitamin D production, which plays a vital role in immune health. And poor sleep, high stress, and dietary imbalances — often more common in winter — further lower the body’s natural defenses,” adds Dr Anoop James George Emergency medicine Specialist Prime Hospital.

Of course, if you haven’t been taking care of yourself properly – if you are low on Vit C, Vit D, etc. – this is the time the vulnerability might show up.

“It is important to emphasise that the immune system remains highly capable when supported appropriately,” says Dr Shafeeq.

What does this support entail exactly?

He explains that it includes:

* Adequate sleep. Which, according to US-based National Sleep Foundation, defers depending on age and body. On average, however it suggests:

  • Newborns (0-3 months): Between 14 and 17 hours of sleep.

  • Older infants (4-11 months): 12 to 15 hours.

  • Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours.

  • Preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours

  • School-age kids (6-13 years):9-11.

  • Teenagers: 8 to 10 hours of nightly sleep.

  • Adults: 7-9 hours

  • Over 65: 7-8 hours.

* Balanced nutrition

* Good hydration

* Regular physical activity

* Good hand hygiene

* Recommended vaccinations.

What food can do for you

Food can be a good booster for the immune system, says Dr James George.

He urges people to include plenty of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as zinc and antioxidants in their meal plans.

Good options include:

  • Citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, and turmeric

  • Leafy greens, bell peppers, nuts, and seeds

  • Yogurt for healthy gut bacteria (probiotics)

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Near-zero dawn temperature fuels frost-like conditions in the mountains as cold air mass moves in.

Peak winter in UAE as temperature falls to nearly 0°C

1m read
Blowing and drifting snow makes travel difficult Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in downtown Benton Harbor, Mich., as a winter storm moves across Southwest Michigan.

Winter storm forecast to slam huge expanse of US

2m read
26 days of Al Shabt start Jan 15, following early winter Murabba’aniya.

UAE enters Al Shabt: Brace for winter’s coldest days

2m read
Period famed for its biting cold, often described in local proverbs as sharp as a "knife's edge."

UAE set for coldest winter stretch from January 10

2m read