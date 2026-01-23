Dr Shafeeq, Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains that it’s not the weather that’s causing the chills. “Cold weather does not directly suppress the immune system, but it can create conditions that increase susceptibility to infections,” he explains. “Exposure to cold, dry air may affect the protective lining of the nose and respiratory tract, making it easier for viruses to enter the body.”

As anyone who has suffered from a cold – so, that’s all of us then – can attest to, it’s the most annoying thing to go about your day feeling like you have a clogged brain, half a headache, and ill-timed sneezes. Now, if you have kids, that’s double the fear. As the gentle breezes get nippier and we head into the weekend, which is bound to be about experiencing the great outdoors in all its glory, we wonder if it’s the cold that causes the cold… does it weaken our immune systems? And what can we do to ensure the feel-good factor without a fallout.

