UAE winter back-to-school blues? Easy morning habits to stay alert and focused

You hear the word winter and your mind immediately jumps to cold, gloom and general misery. No, Dubai doesn’t get snow or bone-freezing days, but even here, winter has a way of making people feel oddly withdrawn, sluggish and low on energy. In the midst of all this, there are exams, because of course winter and exam season love to arrive hand in hand. But hope exists where you can find it. Bear with us when we say this: a little structure can turn a rather gloomy season into a more cheerful, balanced one. Here’s how students can protect their mental health, sleep better and stay energised through winter exam season, according to psychologists, doctors and nutrition experts.

Why winter exams feel heavier than usual Winter quietly shifts how our bodies — and brains — work. Shorter daylight hours can disrupt sleep, energy levels and focus, which is hardly ideal when revision timetables are packed. As Dr Minu Mathews, Head of Department of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University, Dubai, explains, “Winter in Dubai often brings more pleasant weather, which can be a real advantage for students during exam season. Even so, exams can still be stressful, and protecting mental health during this time is essential.” The key: Routine, movement, sleep and smarter mornings.

Routine does help During exam periods, overwhelm tends to take over: You can blame it on late-night cramming, skipped meals and wildly erratic sleep schedules. But research consistently shows that consistency is one of the strongest protectors of mental health. “One of the most effective strategies is maintaining a consistent routine,” says Dr Mathews. “Regular sleep, study, and meal times help regulate mood and improve concentration.” Yes, it’s tempting to revise until 2am, but sleep is doing far more for your grades than another half-read chapter. Sleep supports memory, problem-solving and emotional regulation — all essential during exams.

Use Dubai’s winter weather to your advantage Winter finally makes stepping outside feel doable. Get that breath of fresh air. “Dubai’s cooler winter weather also makes it easier to prioritise movement and time outdoors,” says Dr Mathews. “Physical activity, even in short bursts, has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve focus.” This doesn’t mean marathon workouts. A short walk, light stretching or studying near a window in natural daylight can significantly improve both mood and learning.

Study smarter, not longer When revision feels overwhelming, the instinct is to power through. But breaking work into manageable chunks actually improves retention and reduces burnout. Short, focused study blocks with clear goals beat endless hours of distracted revision every single time.

The underrated power of a strong morning routine Teachers hear it all the time: “Oh, I didn’t eat breakfast.” One teacher, who prefers to remain anonymous, recalls students regularly skipping breakfast, turning up to class and then wondering why they feel sluggish by mid-morning. Her advice to parents is simple: make sure children start the day with breakfast. It’s not an option. And not just any breakfast. One with protein, such as eggs or Greek yoghurt, helps stabilise blood sugar levels and support sustained concentration. Pair that protein with complex carbohydrates like oats or whole-grain bread for steady brain fuel, and avoid sugar-heavy breakfasts that lead to energy crashes. Yes, this may mean skipping the pancake-and-maple-syrup overdose. We know. Tragic. Hydration matters too. “Even mild dehydration has been associated with reduced attention and increased tiredness, so starting the day with water can improve alertness,” explains Dr Mathews. A little movement doesn’t hurt either. Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins — chemicals in the brain that improve mood and reduce stress. And finally, clarity beats chaos. “Writing down one key task to focus on before school or during the first study block can help guide attention and prevent distractions.”

Why winter ruins sleep — and what to do about it Yes, you might remember the groggy feeling when numbers blur together in math class. As much as we would love to blame the subject, it's just often poor sleep. According to Dr Dhaval P. Darji, Specialist Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, winter can significantly alter sleep patterns, especially for children and teenagers. “During the winter months, shorter daylight hours and longer nights can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm,” he explains. Reduced daylight increases melatonin production, making students feel sleepier earlier in the evening and groggier in the morning. The result: Difficulty waking up, increased morning fatigue and disrupted sleep–wake cycles. Sleep needs also vary by age: Teenagers: 8–10 hours

College students: 7–9 hours

Children aged 5–7: 10–12 hours

Children aged 8–12: 9–11 hours As Dr Darji stresses, adequate sleep is essential. Poor sleep affects mood, cognitive function, academic performance and mental health — and students sleeping fewer than seven hours are far more likely to report poor mental well-being.

Waking up energised — no caffeine crutch required If winter mornings feel brutal, caffeine isn’t the only answer. “Consistency and healthy sleep habits play a crucial role,” says Dr Darji. Keeping regular sleep and wake times — even on weekends — helps stabilise the body clock. And few things feel as good a some sunshine, first thing in the morning. Draw those curtains, before checking your phone that only emits blue light. A little sun feels exceptionally powerful. “Natural light helps keep the circadian rhythm in sync and acts as a master clock signal to the brain.” Without enough sunlight, winter sleep cycles can be delayed by 30 to 40 minutes," as Dr Darji says. Morning light also boosts serotonin, improving mood and energy as winter lethargy slowly ebbs away. Simple fixes include spending time outdoors, walking to school, sitting near windows, keeping blinds open and planning outdoor activities during the brightest parts of the day.

If caffeine is part of the routine, timing matters. Having it after hydration and nourishment, rather than first thing on an empty stomach, can reduce jitters and energy crashes and lead to more sustained focus.... Iman Osman founder and CEO of Bio Jeune

The nutrition routine Coffee isn’t always wrong— but using caffeine as a crutch is. If sleep, hydration and nutrition are off, a coffee shot won’t magically fix winter fatigue. According to Iman Osman, Founder & CEO of Bio Jeune, qualified nutritionist and parent, winter fatigue is often misunderstood. Her advice starts simple: “Starting the day with one to two glasses of water helps rehydrate the body after sleep.” Morning sunlight also supports alertness and sleep quality. If caffeine is part of the routine, timing matters. “Having it after hydration and nourishment, rather than first thing on an empty stomach, can reduce jitters and energy crashes.” For students, she emphasises balance over stimulation. “A balanced breakfast with enough protein, healthy fats, and fibre helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevents mid-morning fatigue and loss of concentration.” Rather than relying on sugar or excess coffee, “supporting the body with nourishment and structure allows energy to build naturally and last throughout the day.”

What to do 1. Maintain a consistent routine Stick to regular sleep, study, and meal times.

Plan your study in focused chunks rather than all-nighters. 2. Prioritise sleep Teenagers: aim for 8–10 hours; college students: 7–9 hours.

Use consistent bedtimes and wake-up times, even on weekends. 3. Start the day right Eat a protein-rich breakfast (eggs, Greek yoghurt) with complex carbs (oats, whole-grain bread).

Drink 1–2 glasses of water to rehydrate after sleep.

Write down one key task to focus on each morning. 4. Move your body Include light exercise or stretching in the morning.

Take short walks or study outside to get natural daylight. 5. Maximise natural light exposure Sit near windows, keep blinds open, and spend time outdoors during the brightest part of the day. 6. Support focus and energy naturally Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Pair protein, healthy fats, and fibre for stable energy.

Use caffeine wisely, after food and water, to avoid crashes. What not to do 1. Don’t skip meals or breakfast Skipping breakfast leads to mid-morning fatigue and reduced concentration. 2. Don’t over-rely on caffeine or sugar Energy crashes are inevitable if you use coffee or sugary snacks as a crutch. 3. Don’t pull all-nighters Late-night cramming may feel productive, but it harms memory, mood, and problem-solving. 4. Don’t ignore sleep cues Don’t fight your body’s natural circadian rhythm; aim to align sleep with daylight. 5. Don’t stay sedentary all day Sitting indoors without movement can increase anxiety and mental fatigue. 6. Don’t multitask excessively while studying Focus on one task at a time to improve retention and reduce burnout.

