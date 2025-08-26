How to prepare your child psychologically for going back to school

Psychologists highlight that adjusting sleep patterns is one of the most crucial steps
There is no doubt that preparing a child to return to school, adjust to a daily routine, and wake up early is not an easy task. Children often complain and resist the idea of summer holidays ending—especially after enjoying fun-filled, leisurely days. As the school year approaches, it is essential to prepare your child mentally so they can welcome the new academic season with enthusiasm and energy.
Below are key steps to help children transition smoothly back to school life.
Child development and training specialists emphasize that school readiness goes beyond buying new uniforms and schoolbags. It also involves psychological, cognitive, and social preparation, which helps children feel secure and more willing to learn and engage in the school environment. Many children experience “first-day shock,” but proper preparation can ease this transition and make school a safe and enjoyable place.
To prepare children psychologically for the new school year, experts recommend a gradual approach: adjusting sleep schedules, speaking positively about school, visiting the school beforehand, role-playing classroom situations, establishing a daily routine, dedicating time to light lesson review, encouraging physical activity, addressing fears, and setting simple goals. These steps foster trust and a sense of safety before classes begin.
Psychologists highlight that adjusting sleep patterns is one of the most crucial steps. Families should gradually shift bedtime schedules at least a week before school starts to avoid fatigue.
Encouraging children with positive words about school, such as “You’ll learn new things” or “You’ll see your friends again,” helps create comfort and reassurance.
Parents should also listen empathetically to their children’s concerns, gradually reintroduce daily routines—such as regular meals, sleep patterns, and light study sessions—and give them space to express feelings.
In their free time, encouraging children to meet with friends before and during the first days of school can reduce anxiety. Parents can also help manage stress by teaching simple relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or short mindfulness exercises.
Additionally, linking the return to school with enjoyable activities, such as sports, art, or school trips, can help. Parents’ involvement is vital; sharing positive school memories reassures children and boosts confidence.
Finally, focusing on a child’s strengths and encouraging them to set realistic, achievable goals ensures a smoother, healthier transition back to school.
Begin adjusting sleep and wake-up times one to two weeks before school starts.
Reset your child’s body clock to align with the school schedule.
Talk about school in an encouraging way, highlighting new opportunities.
Listen to concerns and expectations, teaching children to express feelings and handle situations.
Take your child to visit the school before the academic year begins.
Set up a designated study corner at home to reinforce stability and structure.
Play school-themed games at home to reduce anxiety and build positive associations.
Dedicate short periods to reviewing basic skills, such as reading or educational games, to foster enthusiasm for learning.
Encourage regular physical exercise to improve mood and concentration.
Provide healthy, balanced meals to support energy and vitality.
Motivate your child to set realistic, achievable goals, such as improving in one subject or joining a school activity.
Reassure your child that you are there to support them through challenges.
Remain flexible and patient while they adapt to the new routine.
