Watch: Dubai Crown Prince on the very first day in school as a kid

Video shows rare childhood photos of Sheikh Hamdan from his early school days
Dubai: As more than one million students returned to classrooms across the UAE on Monday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a nostalgic video on Instagram capturing his own first day at school.
The video, posted on his official account, features a series of rare childhood photographs from Sheikh Hamdan’s school days, including moments with his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Overlaying the images was a heartfelt message from Sheikh Hamdan, recalling the excitement of that milestone moment:
“I still remember my very first day of school. I was just a child but my dreams were already big. For knowledge is light and with it nations rise. With every school year a fresh dream is born. Together we shape the future of our homeland. And always remember, with knowledge we rise and with values, we build.”
