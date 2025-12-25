GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sheikh Hamdan extends warm Christmas greetings

Dubai's Crown Prince spreads festive cheer with global Christmas message

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to X on Thursday to share his Christmas greetings. “From Dubai to the world, we wish you a Merry Christmas. May Allah bless us all with peace and happiness.” he posted.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Health’s headquarters

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Health

1m read
Weather alert Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan warns of rain

Weather alert Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan warns of rain

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai

Dubai's new RDI framework to elevate future economies

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council,

Hamdan attends Zayed Military University graduation

2m read