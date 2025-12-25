Sheikh Hamdan extends warm Christmas greetings

Dubai's Crown Prince spreads festive cheer with global Christmas message
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to X on Thursday to share his Christmas greetings. “From Dubai to the world, we wish you a Merry Christmas. May Allah bless us all with peace and happiness.” he posted.
