UAE leaders extend Christmas wishes

UAE leaders highlight coexistence in Christmas messages

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE leaders have congratulated Christian communities in the country and around the world on the occasion of Christmas, sharing messages that emphasise peace, coexistence and shared human values.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings to those marking the holiday at home and abroad. 

“I extend my warmest regards to all those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world,” His Highness wrote, adding a message of goodwill for “peace, joy, and harmony” to families and communities.

In a similar message, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his congratulations to Christian communities. 

Taking to his official account on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Warmest congratulations to our Christian brothers and sisters in the UAE and across the world on the occasion of Christmas.” 

“On this blessed occasion, we hope that the values of peace, fraternity, and human coexistence will prevail, and that compassion and love will continue to grow among all peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
