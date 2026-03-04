UAE reaffirms commitment to the Quran
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured a distinguished group of participants in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, celebrating outstanding Qur’anic voices from across the world during the holy month of Ramadan.
In a post shared on his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed said that the blessings of the sacred month are completed by honouring the Book of Allah and celebrating those who carry it in their hearts.
He stressed that serving the Quran is the highest honour and the greatest legacy to be passed on to future generations.
His Highness congratulated Karrar Laith from Iraq, winner of the World’s Most Beautiful Qur’anic Voice Award 2026 in the boys’ category, and Jana Ehab from Egypt, winner in the girls’ category, praising them as honourable examples of young Quran bearers in the Month of the Qur’an.
He also extended his congratulations to Omar Ali Awad from Egypt, who secured second place, and Abdullah Faisal Al Batti from Kuwait, who came third in the boys’ category.
In the girls’ category, Aisha Al Rumai from Indonesia achieved second place, while Sara Abdul Karim Al Hallak from Syria won third place.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that supporting and honouring the Quran and its reciters remains a deeply rooted value in the UAE, adding that the nation looks forward to welcoming another distinguished group of exceptional Qur’anic voices next Ramadan.