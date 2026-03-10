GOLD/FOREX
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs during meeting in Dubai

UAE President and Dubai Ruler praise Armed Forces' dedication

WAM
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

DUBAI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, at Al Marmoom in Dubai, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations and prayed to God to continue to protect the UAE and its people and to preserve the country’s security and stability.

The meeting touched on the nationwide efforts being undertaken by the UAE’s military and civil institutions to safeguard the country’s security and stability and ensure the safety of its people amid the ongoing blatant Iranian aggression.

Their Highnesses affirmed that the UAE will remain a haven of safety and stability, and that it possesses the determination and capability to overcome challenges through the cohesion of its society and the efficiency of its institutions.

Their Highnesses also praised the role of the armed forces and the dedication of all military institutions, security services and relevant teams in defending the nation’s security and protecting its territory, citizens, residents, and guests.

His Highness the President attended an Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The meeting and the Iftar banquet were also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

